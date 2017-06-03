Trump Delays Promised US Embassy Move To Jerusalem

Israel on Thursday expressed disappointment at the decision of US President Donald Trump to sign a waiver to delay relocating the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv but said it hoped a move could take place later.

A senior White House official told CNN Wednesday that Trump was still in favor of the move but wanted to push for renewed Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations and feared it would anger the Palestinians.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump signed a waiver delaying the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to USA media reports. The White House described Trump’s waiver as a move to improve chances for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, but the relocation also risked igniting tensions across the Middle East.

Trump avoided any public mention of a potential embassy move during his visit to Israel and the West Bank in May.

UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric called the move “a wise decision”.

Support for Israel is a key issue in United States right-wing politics. Israel considers the holy city to be its capital and insists the city must not be divided; Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital for a future, independent state. The absence of peace – he noted – should be blamed on this Palestinian stance and not on Israel’s control over the Territories or settlement construction: “There were neither before 1967 but they tried to get us out of Tel Aviv and Jaffa”. The Palestinians argue moving the embassy would prejudge one of the most sensitive issues in the conflict, undermining America’s status as an effective mediator. Countries with ties to Israel typically place their embassies in Tel Aviv and some have consulates in Jerusalem. Under pressure from Arab leaders and others, Trump followed the lead of past presidents of both parties who have waived the law in six-month stretches.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Trump’s move had damaged prospects for peace by preserving “the Palestinian fantasy that the Jewish people and the Jewish state have no connection to Jerusalem”. His administration intends to make clear, however, that Trump remains committed to the promise he made during the 2016 presidential campaign, though it will not set a specific timetable for doing so, officials said. Instead, he would recognize Jerusalem by moving the embassy there.

The State Department, however recommended against an embassy move, one USA official said.

Today, Gilboa says, the average Israeli is more interested in the U.S. finally allowing Israelis to travel to the U.S. visa-free – so they won’t have to go through arduous visa questioning at the U.S. Embassy, no matter which Israeli city it’s located in.