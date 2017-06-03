Trump Expected to Withdraw US From Paris Climate Accord

President Donald Trump said today that he will announce his decision on whether the USA will withdraw from the Paris climate accord tomorrow, amid strong indications he may pull out of the landmark deal isolating America in worldwide efforts to fight global warming.

“Yes, not everyone will move at the same pace or with equal vigour”.

His remarks at New York University’s Stern School of Business came at a time when the world waits for Donald Trump to announce whether the country will continue to uphold the Paris deal, which almost 200 countries signed as a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Another option, said University of California, Berkeley climate scientist Zeke Hausfather, would be for Trump to withdraw from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the treaty on which the Paris accord was based, which would take only a year.

Under former President Barack Obama, the US had agreed under the accord to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025.

President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 1, 2017, after speaking in the Rose Garden about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord.

But on Tuesday, he threw the equivalent of a last-minute “Hail Mary” pass during a speech at New York University – making the case for the USA to remain committed to the Paris climate accord in terms that he hoped would change Trump’s mind, by warning of a drop in the US’s global influence if it pulls out of the agreement.

“But even if the U.S. government decides to leave the Paris agreement, it’s very important for the USA societies as a whole, for the cities, the states, the companies, the business to remain engaged with the Paris agreement – so it is very clear that governments are not everything”.

Highlighting the seriousness of the impact of climate change, Guterres said the effects of climate change were risky and they were accelerating.

President Donald Trump has declared that abandoning the Paris climate agreement would be a victory for the American economy. The reason is three-fold: Climate change is undeniable.

Guterres said he will also rally countries to raise the bar on efforts to limit temperature rise and the United Nations system to promote climate action. “Climate solutions provide opportunities that are unmatchable”.

Calculations suggest it could result in emissions of up to 3 billion tonnes of additional carbon dioxide in the air a year, according to more than two dozen scientists who consulted with The Associated Press.

Withdrawing would leave the United States aligned only with Russian Federation among the world’s industrialized economies in rejecting action to combat climate change. What’s more, over the haul, climate change itself threatens to impose huge costs on the economy. New markets. Healthier environments.

“On the other hand, those who embrace green technologies will set the gold standard for economic leadership in the 21st century”.

“The falling cost of renewables is one of the most encouraging stories on the planet today”, he said adding that in the USA and China, new renewable energy jobs now outstrip those created in the oil and gas industries.

“The real danger is not the threat to one’s economy that comes from acting”. The message is simple: The sustainability train has left the station. “Get on board or get left behind”.

“The Paris pledges are historic but still do not go almost far enough to limit temperature rise to well below 2 degrees and as close as possible to 1.5 degrees”, said Guterres in an address at New York University.

He said solar power grew 50 percent past year, with China and the United States in the lead, and in both those countries “new renewable energy jobs now outstrip those created in the oil and gas industries”.

“That is where true change will be achieved”, he said.