Trump Honors Fallen Warriors At Arlington National Cemetery

And after President Trump refused to endorse the Paris accord on climate change over the weekend, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe could no longer rely on the USA, but says she is still committed to try to strengthen ties.

President Trump accepts a rose by Alison Malachowski, whose son Marine Staff Sgt. James Malachowski was killed in Afghanistan in 2011, at Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery.

To all Gold Star families, Trump said of their lost service members: “They each had their own names, their own stories, their own attractive dreams”.

President Trump yesterday paid tribute to America’s war dead, as well as three men who were attacked attempting to protect two women during an anti-Muslim tirade on a train in OR last week. “Thank you, Bob. We thank you not only for your service, but for helping us to remember your fallen comrades and the countless American patriots who gave their lives in the Second World War”, Trump said.

The president then climbed the steps above the tomb to the cemetery’s marble amphitheater, where he delivered his address.

He recognized two men who had lost their lives serving in Afghanistan, Green Beret Capt. Andrew D. Byers of Colorado Springs and Christopher D. Horton of the Oklahoma National Guard.

Monday’s appearance comes as the president deals with new allegations against his son-in-law.

In a speech after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns, he said “words can not measure the depth of their devotion, the purity of their love or the totality of their courage”. He then visited Area 60 of the cemetery, where numerous fallen heroes of the war in Iraq and Afghanistan were laid to rest.

Arlington, Va. – Sitting next to a grave at Arlington National Cemetery, 6-year-old, Christian Jacobs, remembers his dad on Memorial Day.

