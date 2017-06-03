Trump lambasts ‘fake’ media for ‘demeaning’ his social media use

Trump’s tweets came as the media reported that the White House was preparing to establish a “war room” to combat mounting questions about ties between Russian Federation and his presidential campaign.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, Trump wrote.

“The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don’t want America to hear the real story!”

Trump’s Sunday mini tweet storm represented a return to form for a president who largely refrained from tweeting anything provocative or controversial during his trip overseas last week.

Trump’s visits to the Middle East and Europe were widely perceived as diplomatic successes, but as he returns to the White House, his problems are mounting.

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

Trump didn’t refer to the Russian Federation investigation directly in his Sunday tweets but instead focused on a familiar theme: “fake news” and sources that “don’t exist”.

The commander in chief told followers that whenever they read “sources say” in articles “it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers”.

In a series of tweets, Trump focused on news reports that include the words “sources say”.

Does anyone notice how the Montana Congressional race was such a big deal to Dems & Fake News until the Republican won?

Trump on Sunday described the race as “poorly covered” by the media.

And then the subject of leaks was clearly still gnawing at him as he took to Twitter nearly two hours later to note how angry British leaders were that USA officials leaked details of the Manchester attack to the American press. “Gave me full details!”

“Actually ahead of schedule. Big benefits to all!”

“I think it makes no sense that the Russian ambassador would report back to Moscow on a channel that he most likely knows we’re monitoring”, Graham said.

His latest tweets came amid reports Trump is weighing an overhaul of his White House staff, bringing back top campaign strategists and recruiting an expanded team of outside lawyers and PR pros.