Trump Officials Defend Decision To Withdraw From Paris Climate Accord

Trump’s move was “a big mistake”, Donald Tusk, one of the European Union’s top officials, said. “We need the Paris Agreement to conserve creation as we know it”.

China’s President Xi Jinping now has another opportunity to burnish his country’s image as a clean-energy innovator and global champion in fighting climate change.

After three decades of rapid economic growth, China is assuming a mantle of leadership in the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

While Trump said the United States would be willing to rejoin the accord if it could obtain more favorable terms, the leaders of France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement Thursday that the agreement cannot be renegotiated, “since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economics”.

Hua said China will take “concrete actions” against climate change.

“They were doing this before Trump was elected”, said Carolyn Bartholomew, the U.S. Trump pulled out of the agreement which former President Barack Obama and a host of other countries signed in 2015. A weakening of those standards might help sell more SUVs to US consumers, but automakers still have to design and build electric and other fuel-efficient cars to meet mileage standards in California, China, Europe and elsewhere, Lindland said. The decision to pull out is counter-productive for the USA economy as it hurts its chances of remaining a world leader in the field of science and technology. Several large oil companies including Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell had urged Trump not to withdraw. The U.S. only sources about 13 percent of its electricity from renewables.

“Putting national resources further into coal while China takes the lead in solar is like investing in building a better horse-drawn carriage back when Henry Ford was investing in mass producing cars, ” said University of California at Berkeley economist Solomon Hsiang. Now, Exxon and others are gearing up to export more liquefied natural gas.

A different route would be for America to withdraw from the 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, under whose auspices the pact was negotiated.

He vowed during the election campaign to “cancel” the Paris agreement within 100 days of becoming president on January 20 in order to bolster U.S. oil and coal giant, which bankrolled his campaign.

He outlined what he said the accord would do to the American economy: 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025; $3 trillion in lost GDP by 2050; and an average household income loss of $7,000. “This (decision) is an accident our planet had been made to suffer, but it should be used to raise global awareness”, he said. Citing research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the president said that even total compliance from all the nations involved in the accord-which hopes to limit global warming to 2°C by 2100-would only produce a “two-tenths of 1°Creduction in global temperature by the year 2100”. “The (financial) objective is to be efficient”.

However, the rest of the signatories pledged to defend the agreement and not to backtrack in the fight against climate change.

“It’s easy to imagine a future administration that wants to re-engage in an activist role on climate”, said Book, the energy analyst.

Finally, world nations can begin to consider leveling sanctions against the United States.