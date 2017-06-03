Asked about reports that U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law had tried to set up a clandestine communication channel with Russian Federation before the president took office, U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said Saturday that so-called “back-channeling” was normal.

John McCain of Arizona is not pleased about reports that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, proposed setting up a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin.

At a Tuesday press briefing, reporters asked White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer if or when Trump knew Kushner was trying to set up back channels with Russian Federation before he became president. “In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person”, Trump told the New York Times.

Mr Trump returned late Saturday from his first worldwide trip as United States president, geared up to combat concerns over aides’ ties to Russian Federation including explosive reports that his son-in-law Jared Kushner sought a secret communications line with Moscow. White House sources told NBC News that Mr Kushner has now been advised to “lay low” while news about the FBI investigation continues to make headlines.

His remarks were the first time he had weighed in since reports surfaced that his top adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had considered setting up a secret communications line with Russian Federation during the presidential…

The Post’s report says that Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the USA, told superiors that it was Kushner who broached the subject.

Hope Hicks, director of strategic communications in the White House, provided a statement to CBS News.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s National Security Advisor HR McMaster said, generally speaking, “we have back-channel communication with a number of countries”.

It’s not the first time Trump has said the Russians are laughing the U.S.

Mr Trump returned to Washington after a nine-day overseas tour and immediately went on the offensive, saying the leaks coming out of his administration were “fabricated lies’ invented by the media”.

These words come days after reports that Kushner allegedly tried to set up a secret communications channel with the Russians.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California said the government needed to “get to the bottom” of the matter and urged a review of Kushner’s security clearance “to find out whether he was truthful”.