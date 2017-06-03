Trump promises unfulfilled by House GOP health bill

Republicans may have a touch of tunnel vision, suggests Robert Blendon, who follows the politics of health care at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. A health savings account may be the best option – it will give you a tax benefit as well as setting aside funds for potential expenses. But many GOP lawmakers still want to talk just about premiums. It would repeal the unpopular requirement that most people get covered or risk fines.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), Trump and other Republicans supportive of the American Health Care Act have strongly emphasized the rate increases that consumers experienced under the Affordable Care Act, and highlight the Congressional Budget Office findings that average premiums would be lower after 2020 under the GOP legislation. Judging from these Kaiser numbers, the Democratic base is strongly energized by their dislike of this bill while Republicans are far less invigorated. That is up from 28 percent who said the same in December of previous year.

About 75 percent of those surveyed say the bill passed by the House doesn’t fulfill Trump’s promises on health care. The Economist poll surveyed 1,269 registered voters from May 27 through 30, and it has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percent.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

The American Health Care Act passed in the U.S. House earlier this month is being met with a lot of criticism.

Only 8% think the Senate should pass the legislation as is, according to a new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

About the only way the AHCA looks good, for that matter, is to read the CBO’s analysis with the largest of political blinders on, as many House Republicans, including Rep. John Faso of Kinderhook, seem to have done. The alternative is to see too many Americans lose medical coverage they desperately need. Replacing Obamacare with the flawed mess that some have called Trumpcare does nothing to solve our nation’s two biggest health-care issues: There are too many uninsured, and premiums are still rising too fast.

KODJAK: That’s Mollyann Brodie, who runs Kaiser’s public opinion research. “ObamaCare is dead – the Republicans will do much better!” It’s the target that the Affordable Care Act aimed at – not entirely successfully – and it’s what remains desperately needed in a country where the costs of health care are approaching 20 percent of gross domestic product. About a third also said that they expect both their quality of care and their access to care to get worse. But those shares have now increased.

JOE ANTOS: This is the kind of information that they’ve been dreading.

Part of that bloated health care cost has always been driven by uninsured people seeking primary care in hospital emergency rooms, where costs are at their highest. It would continue to provide subsidies for private health insurance, but at a reduced level. First, it rolls back the Medicaid expansion provided by Obamacare, freezing the expanded Medicaid program by the year 2020.

And those Republicans who really like the GOP plan?

So, join me in congratulating the appointment of our own local health care death panel representative; Mr. Dan Newhouse.