Since yesterday’s catastrophic announcement by current president Donald Trump that he was pulling the us out of the Paris climate accord, the reaction has been overwhelmingly negative.

The Associated Press published Trump talking points on the decision that says the accord “was negotiated poorly by the Obama Administration and signed out of desperation”. But he indicated that was hardly a priority. And if we can, that’s great. “If we can’t, that’s fine”.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more unsafe levels of warming sooner as a result of the president’s decision because America contributes so much to rising temperatures. Calculations suggest withdrawal could result in emissions of up to 3 billion tons of additional carbon dioxide a year – enough to melt ice sheets faster, raise seas higher and trigger more extreme weather.

Abandoning the pact was one of Trump’s principal campaign pledges, but America’s allies have expressed alarm about the likely consequences. “But there is an incredible momentum towards solutions to the climate crisis – new technologies exist and are being deployed, overwhelming public support exists for climate action, markets are rewarding clean energy, and of course, global political leaders outside the US will maintain their course under the Paris Agreement“. Several of his top aides also opposed the action, including his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Trump’s predecessor, President Barack Obama, enacted the deal without U.S. Senate ratification. But the national targets are voluntary, leaving room for the US and the almost 200 other countries in the agreement to alter their commitments. While traveling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and the pope.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible, and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, wrote French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni. But Obama says he’s confident nonetheless that USA cities, states and businesses will fill the void by taking the lead on protecting the climate. Some of his aides have been searching for a middle ground in an effort to thread the needle between his base of supporters who oppose the deal for fear it will hamper US economic growth and those warning that a USA exit would deal a blow to the fight against global warming as well as to worldwide US leadership. But make no mistake: if President Trump won’t lead, the American people will.

Trump says the Paris accord is more about other nations gaining a “financial advantage” over the US than it is about climate change. Paramount said the filmmakers will revise the movie to include Trump’s controversial move, announced Thursday. The White House said the US will stop contributing to the United Nations Green Climate Fund and will stop reporting carbon data as required by the Paris accord, although domestic regulations require that reporting anyway.

But Trump opted to pull the US out of the 2015 agreement reached by 196 nations, all pledging to reach net-zero greenhouse gases by the end of this century.

California, New York and Washington together account for about 10 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, Brown’s office said.Climate progress is already underway, and American cities, states, companies, and citizens could pick up the slack.Sydney University environmental politics professor David Schlosberg told CNN that other major countries, China and India, could likely pick up the slack, leaving the US politically isolated.Coal is the dirtiest of fossil fuels, accounting for more than three-quarters of carbon emissions from U.S. power plants despite generating less than 40% of the nation’s electricity.

But House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California called it “a stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet’s future”. He released the statement as President Donald Trump was speaking at the White House Rose Garden.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said The Paris Agreement is bad for America because it’s bad for jobs. During Trump’s speech, the faint sounds of protesters could be heard in the distance banging drums.

The president said the agreement gives “countries an economic edge over the United States”, adding, “that’s not going to happen while I’m president”.

Pulling out of the agreement outright would take three-and-a-half years under the standard cooling-off period for new global treaties. Trump promised to stop implementation of the “non-binding” parts of the deal immediately.

“The U.S.is already leading the world in energy production and doesn’t need a bad deal that will harm American workers”, it reads. Beijing, however, has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting its targets under the Paris accord, recently canceling construction of about 100 coal-fired power plants and investing billions in massive wind and solar projects.

Although the official cautions no decision is final until the president announces it, the source said the White House is now working on how to roll out and explain the reasons behind that announcement.

Trump’s statement came as no surprise, however.

The former president says in a statement that Trump’s decision reflects “the absence of American leadership”.