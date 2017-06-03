Trump pulls U.S. out of climate accord

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday joined a chorus of Silicon Valley voices condemning President Donald Trump’s decision earlier in the day to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord.

Late on Thursday, BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink said he would continue to serve on Trump’s CEO Forum, despite reservations about the White House decision to withdraw from the Paris accord.

When President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement on Thursday, environmental, industry, and policy experts reacted not with dejected fear, but with optimism that bordered on defiant. The decision could be reversed by the next president – or even Trump himself, the financial information provider said.

The President also said that no responsible leader can put the workers – and the people – of their country at this debilitating and tremendous disadvantage.

“Solving the climate crisis through cooperation, innovation, new technologies and improved access to capital around the world will create real, sustainable economic growth for those who have the vision to make this moment of challenge a moment of opportunity”. He added that the agreement on climate change was unfair to the United States, as it badly hit its businesses and jobs. Those rules require a nation to wait three years from the date the pact gained legal force, Nov 4, 2016, before formally seeking to leave.

When asked Tuesday whether Trump believes human activity is contributing to climate change, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters, “Honestly, I haven’t asked him that”. Yes, the Paris agreement was good in the sense that it demonstrated a collective, global will to finally fucking do something about the greatest threat facing our generation and future generations of life on Earth, but it also would not have accomplished much of the work we need to do.

General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt said he was disappointed, adding: “Climate change is real”.

“I am a strong believer that our industry needs to have a voice with governments around the world”, said Fink, whose company is the world’s largest asset manager, with $5.4 trillion under management.

Democrats blasted the president’s move.

As I have previously argued on The Conversation, there are good reasons for China and Europe to come together and form a powerful bloc to lead worldwide efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The United States is walking away from that role. The US ranks just behind China in greenhouse gas emissions.

A year ago was the warmest since records began in the 19th Century, as global average temperatures continued a rise dating back decades that scientists attribute to greenhouse gases. We are increasing investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. The backbone of the agreement is a global target of keeping temperatures from rising 2 degrees, and asking richer countries to help out poorer countries due to rich countries burning huge amounts of fossil fuels and the poorer counties bearing the worst impacts of climate change like droughts and flooding.

China and the European Union will seek on Friday to buttress the Paris agreement, with Li meeting top EU officials in Brussels.