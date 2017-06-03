Trump Pulls US From Global Warming Accord, To Allies’ Dismay

French President Emmanuel Macron had a sharp response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted that the US withdrawal won’t prevent the rest of the world from pressing ahead with efforts to curb global warming.

Previously, under the legally-binding 1997 Kyoto Protocol, the burden of reducing emissions was placed only on developed countries on the premise that they are historically responsible for current levels of carbon emissions.

By backing off the US commitment to address climate change, President Donald Trump leaves an opening for a chief economic rival, China, to expand its increasing dominance in the renewable energy industry. In addition to Cook, the CEOs of Google, Facebook, Microsoft, HP, Intel and Tesla also asked Trump to stay in the agreement. I spoke with President Trump on Tuesday and tried to persuade him to keep the U.S.in the agreement.

The Paris Agreement, adopted in December 2015, aims to limit the increase in the global average temperature to less than two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Visiting Premier Li Keqiang and top European Union officials agreed on a joint statement after their meeting in Brussels that was backed by all 28 European Union states and committed the bloc and China to full implementation of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. It was finally ratified on November 4, 2016. “Trump has sounded the death knell for the Agreement”, CSE DG Sunita Narain said. As Obama’s top diplomat, he played a major role persuading other governments to commit to cut their own emissions, even when it created political problems for them at home.

“We are deeply disappointed by the recent shift in climate policy”.

President Donald Trump on 1 June 2017 drew a lot of criticism from the world leaders and businessmen for his decision to pull the USA out of the Paris Agreement.

Another prominent chief executive, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co, criticized Trump’s decision, but suggested in a statement on Friday that he would not step down from Trump’s business group.

A 50 percent reduction in energy consumption citywide. But Kiene urged leaders to translate their words into actions.

“The vast majority of the world has already resolved and started to act on climate with the renewable energy industry growing exponentially”.

One solution, which doesn’t get as much attention as clean energy, is tackling deforestation, which is “cheaper, easier and faster to deal with”, according to Busch.

The American Coal Council said more than 90 per cent of USA coal plants are equipped with advanced emissions controls, and that advances in technology will lead to further improvement.

During the wide ranging press conference in St. Petersburg, Mr Putin also discussed allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, and his view that Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation military alliance need to cooperate to fight terrorism.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the Trump move could not and would not “stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet”.

Ajay Mathur, director general, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and one of the key negotiators for India during the Paris climate summit, termed the decision “unfortunate”.

“I tell you firmly tonight: We will not renegotiate a less ambitious accord”, he vowed.

The EPA administrator was asked repeatedly whether Trump believes climate change is a hoax, as Trump previously claimed, but refused to give a straight answer. Renewable green energy is the future, regardless of what he says or does, because the corporate sector is increasingly committed to giving the people what they want.

“The Vatican would always respect the decision of a sovereign state”, Cardinal Turkson added.”We will continue to still talk about climate change and all of that, and hope that some change can occur midstream”.