– Following reports that Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and one of his advisers, wanted a back-channel line of communication with Russian officials, some Democrats have called for his security clearance to be revoked.

President Trump tells the New York Times he has “total confidence” in his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

“It’s clear that Jared Kushner will be under intense scrutiny at a time when his father-in-law has named him everything but chief cook and bottle washer”, Democratic strategist David Axelrod, a former top White House adviser to President Barack Obama, told Politico. He is respected by everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars.

According to news reports published while Trump was away on his trip, Kushner had at least three previously undisclosed discussions with the Russian ambassador about opening a secret back channel of communications to avoid monitoring by U.S. communications systems.

Mudd was referring to last week’s Washington Post report that Kushner met in December with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.to discuss establishing a secret communication channel to the Kremlin that could not be monitored by US intelligence – using Russian facilities.

According to the WaPo report, Kushner had suggested the use of Russian diplomatic facilities as a way to evade USA monitoring during pre-inauguration discussions with Kislyak. The article said Kushner sought to set up a secret line of communication with Russian Federation during the presidential transition.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, the lone administration official to speak out publicly about reports that Jared Kushner sought a back channel to communicate with the Russian government, has defended the move, saying Sunday it was a “good thing” for the USA government. The meeting included another senior adviser in the Trump administration, as well.

Hope Hicks, director of strategic communications in the White House, provided a statement to CBS News.

And his Homeland Security head defended the idea of establishing that kind of communication as a “smart thing” and said he didn’t see “any big issue here” for Kushner.

Read the entire report on the White House’s post-trip scramble to contain the Russian Federation collusion story via the Journal. The Trump relative suggested Russian diplomatic facilities in the USA for the private talks, Kisylak reportedly said. “So generally speaking, about back-channel communications, what that allows you to do is communicate in a discreet manner”, McMaster said.

In March the White House disclosed that the two had met, but the Post’s sources say that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken an interest in what was discussed.