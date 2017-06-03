Trump’s lawyer will now answer all Russia-related questions, Spicer says

According to White House press secretary Sean Spicer, the cryptic, now deleted tweet containing the word “covfefe” that President Trump sent in the wee hours of Wednesday morning actually meant something to a select group of people.

Kushner is now under FBI scrutiny as it investigates meetings he had with Russian officials during the transition period following the November election, though it does not mean he is the target of the investigation. If not, are family ties keeping Kushner employed at the White House?

Spicer’s evasive posture has given many pundits an opening to do one of the things that have him so frustrated: speculate about impending changes to the White House press briefing or a reorganization of the communications team, including formalizing the reduced length of the Q&A portion.

Back from overseas and confronting an unforgiving political environment, President Donald Trump appears increasingly isolated inside the White House, according to advisers, venting frustration over the performance of his staff and openly talking about shaking it up.

First, Barack Obama was still president at the time; while it is normal for an incoming administration to have informal meet-and-greets with foreign officials, Kushner’s proposal was so inappropriate that Kislyak was said to be stunned.

Trump has privately pinned some of the blame for his administration’s rough start on the White House’s communications strategy.

An official in the PMO would not say if Trump had given Trudeau his mobile number, but said the office does not know of any call between the two leaders conducted on a cellphone.

The White House announced, early Wednesday, that the afternoon’s press briefing would be held off-camera. Still, unnamed administration officials close to the president reportedly are pushing Kushner to step aside during the investigation. VEB confirmed the meeting with Kushner in a statement to CNN, though described Kushner in his role as head of Kushner Companies, not as a representative of Trump.

Multiple reporters confirmed the latest creative initiative to avoid addressing one of the most pressing and concerning national security questions in recent history.

In talks with Kislyak in December, Kushner floated the possibility of setting up a secure line of communication between the Trump transition team and Russia – and having those talks take place in Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States, essentially concealing their interactions from U.S. government scrutiny. Read the full story here. One element that is of interest to investigators is the different explanations that Gorkov’s bank and the those around Kushner gave for the objective of the meeting.