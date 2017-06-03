Trump summons Muslim nations to confront ‘Islamic terror of all kinds’

The conciliatory message delivered to Saudi Arabia, a top US ally in the region, was distinct from the antagonism previously used by Trump when speaking against Muslims. The US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, said the military aid is aimed at countering “malign Iranian influence”.

Trump, who had repeatedly slammed former President Barack Obama for refusing to use the term “radical Islamic extremism”, himself backed away from the term yesterday as he stood before the region’s leaders. “Drive them out of your communities!”

Trump, however, called upon the Middle East and Muslim countries to do their bit to defeat terrorism.

The US President also singled out Iran as promoting a “craven ideology” of terrorism, and called on the Muslim world to help him isolate Iran on an worldwide front. “This agreement will help the Saudi military to take a far greater role in security and operations having to do with security”, Trump added. “Foreign Policy or simply milking KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) of $480 billion?”

Excerpts from the speech released by the White House showed Mr Trump exhorting the Muslim world to confront the crisis of extremism.

During a round-table discussion on the women’s economic empowerment, she said: “Saudi Arabia’s progress, especially in recent years, is very encouraging but there’s still a lot of work to be done and freedoms and opportunities to continue to fight for”.

The remarks by Zarif came in response to Trump’s anti-Tehran comments in Riyadh on Sunday and his arms sale deal with Saudi Arabia.

Trump, who made the appeal at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Saudi Arabia, enjoined young Muslims to grow up free from fear, safe from violence, and innocent of hatred.

Earlier on May 21, Trump met with leaders of the countries from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh.

On Saturday the U.S. and Saudi Arabia announced an arms deal worth almost $110 billion (98 billion euros), which was described as the largest in United States history. “And, wherever possible, we will seek gradual reforms – not sudden intervention”. “We are adopting a principled realism”, Trump said.

