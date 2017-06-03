Trump to decide whether to block Comey testimony -White House adviser

It’s been three weeks since President Donald Trump fired Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey, and the top position at the country’s leading law enforcement agency has yet to be filled, despite the president’s promise for a quick replacement.

Comey has indicated that he wants to testify.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is among several congressional committees investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 election, and there are few people on the planet who know more about that than Comey.

Now he personally might become a part of the probe, as investigators consider whether Trump obstructed justice in firing him or in interacting with him before his dismissal.

But given Hirono’s wording and Comey’s well-known attention to detail, he may simply say that he was answering the question he was asked.

Investigators – led by newly appointed special counsel Robert S. Mueller III – are still working on the Russian Federation case. Comey reportedly detailed that request, as well as other interactions with the president, in a series of memos. And his testimony would be the first time he has publicly commented.

Putin also acknowledged that there may be Russian hackers “who consider themselves patriots” and decide to “make their contribution, as they see fit, to fight against those who speak ill of Russia”.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer did not dispute the reported quotes.

Presidents have claimed the power under the Constitution to prevent the other branches of government from gaining access to certain internal executive branch information. The requests were made by former Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan, former national security adviser Susan Rice and Samantha Power, the former US representative to the United Nations, according to a congressional staffer, who was not authorized to disclose the information and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It seemed to some that Comey’s statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee just before he was sacked may have affirmed the White House’s position, because that quote was often heard without the question. “He went and looked at the investigation about the way Mr. Comey handled Hillary Clinton’s e-mail investigation, and he concluded that it really hurt the morale and the integrity of the department”.

The President has written about three separate conversations he had with Comey about whether he was under investigation, he further elaborated on those conversations in a televised interview with NBC, and he tweeted about them.

The House intelligence committee says it is issuing subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and his personal lawyer.

Will this affect the Russian Federation investigation?

“There is no substance to this, so the only way to look at it is as an attempt to distract the headlines and the public from Comey’s public testimony and Mueller’s investigation, both of which are serious”, said one of the United States officials familiar with the information Nunes subpoenaed.