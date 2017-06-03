Trump tweets against Germany, escalating row after tense summits

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned her countrymen over the weekend that it was time to “really take our fate into our own hands”.

His comments came days after Merkel said Europe could no longer completely rely on traditional ally the United States and needed to find its own way.

As the president considers wider staff changes amid growing political fallout over probes into Russian Federation and his presidential campaign, the White House said a senior aide to Trump is leaving the job.

President Donald Trump escalated his feud with Berlin on Tuesday, even as Germany’s leader and Trump’s own spokesman tried to defuse the conflict, which has sent tremors through Washington’s core postwar alliances.

Threatening a global trade war with a critically important ally is never advisable but that didn’t stop Trump from launching a second, then a third tweet across the Atlantic.

Camerota, however, argued that Trump’s recent tweet, criticizing the United States’ trade deficit and Germany’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and defense payments point to a feud. “Very bad for the U.S. This will change”.

Trump also bashed the US news media, tweeting Tuesday morning that “Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S.” for the media’s coverage of the scandal around possible nefarious ties between his associates and Russian officials, which he dismissed as a “lame excuse” by Democrats for losing the 2016 presidential election.

“Europe and the world are facing lots of challenges and to fight those, India believes, the world needs the strong leadership of Chancellor Merkel”, Modi added. Trump has vowed to walk away from the historic Paris deal while Merkel supports the agreement.

Barber said such a move signals the U.S.is “going unilateral”.

In fact, said the Press Secretary, the Trump-Merkel relationship is “fairly unbelievable”.

“Thats not what she said”.

Clearly frustrated by Trump’s openly mercurial behaviour during the G7 meetings last week, Merkel chose to give voice to her irritation during a rally in Munich. “The short-sighted policy of the American government is against the interests of the European Union“.

Spicer said that during a recent trip to Europe, Trump had “reaffirmed the need to deepen and improve our transatlantic relationship”.

Nor was her message exclusively addressed to her domestic audience, aiming at protecting her from being seen as Donald Trump’s poodle.

However, as tensions between the two side escalated rapidly, Merkel on Tuesday stressed German ties with the U.S., saying that the relationship is of “outstanding importance”.

“For that reason it’s important to us that we make progress on the German-Indian, or rather EU-Indian free trade agreement”, she said at a Berlin business forum where she shared a platform with PM Modi.

Merkel on Monday repeated nearly word for word her message from Sunday, when she told her Bavarian conservative allies in a packed Munich beer tent that “we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands”.

Merkel praised India for implementing that climate pact very “intensively and in a very committed way”.