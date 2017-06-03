The fallout from the discordant European leg of US President Donald Trump’s first major overseas trip continues to reverberate in capitals around the world.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that failing to act on climate change would be “morally criminal” and voiced strong support for the “vision” of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the matter. “I would clearly separate (terrorism) from the existence of refugees in relation to the Syrian civil war…the majority of Syrians left their country because of the civil war, because of the fight against [Syrian President Bashar al-] Assad or the oppression by Assad”, she said.

The German leader reiterated the main thrust of her remarks on Tuesday, saying the “current situation” gives Europe more reasons “to take our destiny into our own hands“.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis yesterday (29 May) rebuffed German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s insistence that Europe must now take fate into its own hands and insisted that the transatlantic relationship remains vital.

Merkel’s comments also come after a recent Trump visit to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G7 summits which involved the president demanding North Atlantic Treaty Organisation spend more on defense and Trump claiming he wasn’t sure if America would adhere to the Paris accord on climate change.

Trump used his first morning tweet to lash out at the European powerhouse, noting the United States has “a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany” and griping that the Germans “pay FAR LESS than they should on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation & military”. “It’s very easy for us”. “It is inappropriate that we are now communicating with each other between a beer tent and Twitter“, he said in Berlin.

On Saturday, German chancellor Angela Merkel said in Munich that Europe must “really take our fate into our own hands”, since old alliances between the continent and the USA were not what they once were.

“The U.S. has a trade deficit because consumers have money to spend – and they spend it”, said Merrill Matthews, resident scholar with the Institute for Policy Innovation, in a recent post.

Once again, the world woke up today to an angry Trump tweet. “Very bad for US This will change”, Trump tweeted on Tuesday. “This means working in friendship with the USA, United Kingdom and neighborly relationships with Russian Federation and other partners”.

The message came minutes after Merkel and Modi held a joint press conference in which the German leader called India a “reliable partner with respect to big projects”. More importantly, Germany is part of the European Union, and therefore trades with the United States and other nations as a bloc. “What Merkel did to Germany is a shame, it’s a sad sad shame”, he had said in March of the country’s immigration policy.