St. Johns County student Sreeniketh Vogoti could be heading to Thursday’s final rounds of the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The first place victor will get $40,000 cash prize and $2,500 U.S. savings bond; and the second and third winners will get $30,000 and $20,000, respectively. Ba was eliminated because she did not score high enough on a written spelling test that was administered on Tuesday.

Local speller Xuan Tran’s journey to the National Spelling Bee came to an end Wednesday night after she did not qualify for today’s final round.

“What?” the 13-year-old exclaimed incredulously when told she’d spelled the word correctly. But missed one in the second round, joining the nearly 250 students who didn’t make the final group. She competed against kids more than twice her age and knocked out the words “nyctinasty” and “tapas”.

The speller could not have won a Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington D.C, too.

Here’s some footage from her qualifying rounds; watch as she spells “sasparilla” easily and knocks “Croesus” out of the park, too.

She earned the spot in the third round after spelling buckminsterfullerene – a spherical molecule also called a bucky-ball – during the second round earlier in the day. “And I got to be the only person from Hawaii here representing”. No one will know, I promise.

Part 1 of the finals will be from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Weeded down from a starting field of 291 contestants on Wednesday in the 90th national Bee, the finalists face off at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in suburban Washington.

Rohan Rajeev, 14, an eighth-grader at Oklahoma Christian School, has been competing in spelling bees since he was 8. “She did well and we’re pleased”.

“You don’t want to hear me”, Bailly said with a smile.