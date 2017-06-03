U.S. businesses at odds with Trump over pullout from Paris accord

“He still sees a path forward on that and we’re also going to continue to work with our friends and allies on our priorities: national security and the economy”. And if we can, that’s great. “And if we can’t, that’s fine”.

Following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will be pulling out of the Paris climate accord, Hollywood has reacted with fury, filmmaker Michael Moore calling it “a crime against humanity”.

“For example, under the agreement, China will be able to increase these emissions by a staggering number of years – 13″. They can do whatever they want for 13 years.

Trump had promised to make his decision known this week on the Paris Climate Agreement, which as at May, 195 members of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change had signed and 147 had ratified. At some point, this global response to Trump may require other countries to even consider compensating for the additional carbon emissions that the United States may release.

Peabody welcomed the decision to leave the Paris accord.

Brown joined Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington state and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of NY to form the U.S. Climate Alliance to uphold the Paris climate agreement, a pact involving almost 200 nations aimed at slowing the warming of the planet. “And they will not be”, said the United States president.

Indeed, Trump’s supporters cheered the decision, which marked the fulfillment both of his campaign promise to scrap the climate accord and his broader pledge to put American interests above all else.

“The European Union and the African Union reaffirm their strong commitment to full implementation of the Paris agreement, and call on all partners to keep up the momentum created in 2015”, it said. The Paris Accord would undermine our economy, hamstring our workers, weaken our sovereignty, impose unacceptable legal risks, and put us at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world.

It is too soon to say what Trump’s decision will mean for the fight against climate change.

Obama said that while he was disappointed with the development, he was confident that U.S. states, cities, and businesses will do “even more to protect future generations”.

The American Petroleum Institute, the oil and gas industry’s biggest trade group, meanwhile, issued a statement saying it had never taken an official position on the Paris accord. But the USA move was an opportunity for India to provide global leadership on the issue, it said. However, Britain responded to the exit call much after the world reacted to it, reported The Guardian. The Vatican said the “disastrous” decision was a “slap in the face” for the pope.

Germany’s powerful vehicle industry said Europe would need to reassess its environmental standards to remain competitive after the “regrettable” US decision. But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got. “Mexico maintains its support and commitment to the Paris agreement to stop the effects of global climate change”, said Prime Minister Enqrique Peña Nieto.

“In following through on his promise, President Trump is supporting America’s uncompromising values, saving coal jobs, and promoting low-priced, reliable electricity for Americans and the rest of the World”, chief executive Robert Murray said in a statement.

Environmentalists and corporate honchos also criticised the decision as an irresponsible move. Scientists said it would be nearly impossible to achieve the goal of curbing global warming.

Indeed, as The Journal pointed out, US energy-related carbon emissions are now at their lowest level since 1992 – because of the ongoing shift from coal-fired power to natural gas and renewables.