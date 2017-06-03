Uber fires autonomous car researcher involved in lawsuit

Hoping to use Levandowski’s expertise to advance an ambitious plan to roll out driverless cars for its service, Uber bought Otto a few months after it was founded for $700m, and appointed Levandowski as head of its autonomous vehicles division. But, as it turned out, Levandowski put Uber at the hot seat and at the steps of a courtroom.

Levandowski, the 37-year-old former chief of Uber’s self-driving vehicle program, was notified Friday, according to a termination letter obtained by The Washington Post. In the pleadings, Levandowski’s lawyers argued that their client’s choice essentially came down to “waive your Fifth Amendment rights. or I will have you fired”. The engineer then used that stolen technology to create his own startup called Otto, which was subsequently snatched up by Uber.

As a result, Uber has been prohibited from using Lidar technology in its self-driving cars. Uber denied the allegations.

Uber had urged Levandowski to cooperate with the company’s internal investigation for months, the Uber spokeswoman said.

Previously, on January 15th, 2016, Levandowski had left Waymo to form Ottomotto, a self-driving vehicle startup, which was later acquired by Uber in August for $680 million United States dollars. That amount assumes certain targets would be met, and it was not clear how his firing would affect those payments.

Former Otto co-founder and Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski (right). He held the title of Uber vice president of technology and led the company’s foray into self-driving technology. The company has acknowledged that his refusal to testify has hurt its defense efforts. So, it’s only natural that Waymo believes that Uber has its trading secrets.

After Levandowski refused to cooperate, Uber issued the termination letter dated May 26, while Alsup notified Uber with another deadline on May 31 to return all confidential files downloaded by Levandowski before quitting the job, according to Bloomberg.

In May, a district judge dealt a further blow to Uber when he referred the trade secrets case to the United States attorney’s office for criminal investigation.

An Uber representative in an email to The Register said that the company has sought Levandowski’s cooperation for several months and confirmed that Levandowski has been fired.