UEFA 2017 finals: Six reasons Real Madrid can win it

Zinedine Zidane has made the seamless transition from extraordinary player to successful coach and former team-mate Fernando Morientes is not surprised as Real Madrid look to make Champions League history in Cardiff.

Allegri replaced the highly-popular Antonio Conte in 2014 and Zidane made his head-coaching debut in January 2016 with Madrid in crisis after poor results under Rafa Benitez.

After claiming the La Liga title this season, Real Madrid is set to face Serie A champion Juventus in the final of the Champions League on June 3 in Cardiff.

But Zidane’s success does not come as a surprise to Morientes – who helped Madrid to Champions League glory in 1998, 2000 and 2002 – because of his knowledge of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Juventus: A tight unitMassimiliano Allegri’s team espouse the idea of defending and attacking as a unit, with players constantly covering each other.

Lyon retained the Women’s Champions League title on Thursday night, after a dramatic 7-6 penalty shootout win against PSG in Cardiff.

This promises to be a very interesting tactical battle and it is also important to note that Real have scored in every game they have been involved in this season, while Juventus have only conceded three goals and scored twenty-one in the twelve matches they have played in the UCL.

His sensational victory amid thunderstorms at Roland Garros means he will be able to relax and enjoy his birthday – when not required on the practice courts – and, more importantly, follow his beloved Madrid. It is no surprise. However, those people who not know about John Charles, the Welsh footballer who played for both the Turin-based club and Leeds United. He has a strong mentality and is very calm.

Both teams can boast having quality “BBC” tridents. After all, he was an Isco type player himself, but whether he can omit Bale from the line-up, or whether there will be political pressure [to play Bale], I do not know.

Real Madrid will attempt to become the first team since AC Milan (1989, 1990) to win back-to-back European Cup/Champions League trophies.

Never before have a team gone back-to-back in the Champions League.

Real Madrid are in good form.

Ramos, one of the stars for Madrid in their past two European final wins, has excelled in defence and attack, finding the net 10 times in all competitions this season for his best scoring return of his career. Barcelona didn’t get a thing against them over 180 minutes, while free-scoring Monaco only managed one. The Galacticos, Zidane, Roberto Carlos, [Luis] Figo, all those players.

Think Dortmund 2011 and 2012, Leicester City 2015, Chelsea 2012.what these teams have in common is winning huge titles when they have been written off. In Madrid’s final three Spanish league games, he scored five goals to lead the team to its first title in five years. “I assessed our players’ strengths and I tried to put them on the pitch in their favorite positions and I also tried to encourage our attacking skills”.

“They are now legends”.