UK police investigate car in Manchester

British police investigating the Manchester Arena attack cordoned off an area around a vehicle significant to the investigation as they hunted Friday for clues about the suicide bomber’s movements.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said on Thursday: “Our inquiries show Abedi himself made most of the purchases of the core components and what is becoming apparent is that many of his movements and actions have been carried out alone during the four days from him landing in the country and committing this bad attack”. Among them was 47-year-old police constable Michael Buckley, who treated the wounded even as he frantically searched for his own child. There is a 100m cordon in place around the Banff Road area, as a precaution, and police are asking people to avoid the area. Buckley says that the arena’s foyer was a scene of “was absolute devastation”.

“We are still working to track the movements of Salman Abedi and have already released a number of images of him, in the hope that they will jog people’s memories”.

Even as he tried to help, he “knew my daughter was in there somewhere”.

Manchester Royal Infirmary is open as normal, but people are being evacuated from Ronald McDonald House as a precaution.

The cousins of Manchester killer Salman Abedi say they’re “shocked” by what he did. She had suffered a concussion and some crush injuries.

Ariana Grande, whose concert was the target of the attack, has arrived in the United Kingdom ahead of her benefit concert for the victims.

He eventually met her in a hotel in the early hours of the morning.

Police have released new CCTV images of the Manchester bomber’s last moments, hoping to piece together his final preparations before the concert blast.

Isaac Forjani said it was “not easy” being connected to “22 lost, innocent lives”.

Ten men, aged between 18 and 44, remain in custody on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act, Greater Manchester Police said. Six people – including a 15-year-old boy, a 34-year-old woman and four men – have been released without charge after being arrested by officers investigating the attack.