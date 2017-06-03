UN General Assembly elects five non-permanent UNSC members

Poland, Peru, Ivory Coast, Kuwait and Equatorial Guinea were elected to the UN Security Council on Friday.

Last year, after five rounds of voting, neither Italy nor the Netherlands met the required two-thirds majority for election.

Having gathered the same number of votes, the two countries agreed to share one Security Council seat for the non-permanent member, splitting up the two-year term as one country serving for one year.

Bolivia, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan and Sweden will continue as elected Council members, completing the second year of their respective terms in 2018.

Winning a seat on the Security Council is a pinnacle of achievement for many countries because it gives them a strong voice in matters dealing with worldwide peace and security.

Human Rights Watch hopes that “they don’t try to obstruct attempts to increasingly integrate human rights defence and the promotion of human rights at the council”, he said.

Ivory Coast received 189 votes, Equatorial Guinea got 185, Kuwait received 188, Peru won 186, Poland got 190, and the Netherlands received 184 votes.

Equatorial Guinea’s government has denied accusations of corruption and human rights abuses.

Equatorial Guinea’s candidacy was endorsed by the African Union and in its campaign for a council seat it called itself “a model of peace, stability and rapid economic development” that has achieved “significant milestones in literacy, health care services, education and general infrastructure development”.

“They have a long history of harassing, arbitrarily detaining and interfering with the work of human rights defenders”, said Louis Charbonneau, HRW’s United Nations director.

The Council is the only United Nations body that can make legally-binding decisions and has the power to impose sanctions and authorise the use of force.