United Nations says Trump climate move won’t derail accord

China and Europe pledged today to unite to save “Mother Earth” in the face of US President Donald’s Trump’s decision to take the world’s largest carbon polluter out of the Paris climate change pact.

A statement issued by the leaders of France, Germany and Italy said the deal can not be renegotiated, and that they remain committed to the “irreversible” accord and regard it as “a cornerstone in the co-operation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord “can’t and won’t stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet”.

Though China’s stance has changed little, its diplomatic position was enhanced first in Paris, where joint pledges made by Presidents Barack Obama and Xi Jinping helped push the deal over the line, and now by its efforts to keep the Paris agreement in play in the face of US opposition.

But this completely ignores the legal process of withdrawing, said Ms Figueres, who served as chief of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change between 2010 to 2016.

Hours before Trump made his announcement, it said America’s “selfishness and irresponsibility will be made clear to the world, crippling the country’s world leadership”.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”, he said at a speech in the White House’s Rose Garden.

“We are going to see closer cooperation between China and the European Union in accelerating the energy transition into a low-carbon economy”, said Frank Yu of energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie. “The world can not wait – and neither will we”.

Expected indignation poured in from French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

It’s highly improbable that this will lead to more manufacturing jobs in the United States, instead it may actually encourage renewable energy pioneers to look at establishing facilities in countries with more progressive views.

The EU Commission said it will now seek new alliances in the fight against climate change.

“In Berlin, Greenpeace activists projected Trump’s silhouette onto the side of the US embassy along with the words “#TotalLoser, so sad!”

Former President Obama issued a statement saying he’s confident states, cities and businesses will step up to combat global warming.

“Mayors, governors, and business leaders from both political parties are signing [on to] a statement of support that we will submit to the U.N.”, Bloomberg said, “and together, we will reach the emission reduction goals the USA made in Paris in 2015”.

President Donald Trump today declared the U.S. would withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate accord, saying the “draconian” deal unfairly punished America but benefited countries such as India and China.

Environmental activists in Bosnia, one of the poorest European countries, said they were anxious the Trump’s move would empower global polluters.

But the USA withdrawal means it is now under less pressure to bring emissions to a peak substantially earlier than 2030, or to introduce even tougher commitments, as the Paris agreement allows. “No one country can stop action on climate change”. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was among those said to disagree with any decision to exit the accord.

It is also the sort of record that has prompted some environmentalists to talk of China taking over a leadership role vacated by the United States.

President Donald Trump has declared he was pulling the US from the landmark Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and distancing the country from its closest allies overseas.