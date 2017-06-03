United States leaks on concert attack angers Britain

“I think it’s very clear this is a network we are investigating”, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of the Manchester Police said as authorities raided British properties thought to be connected to Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old suspected bomber who grew up in Manchester and died in the attack.

A British official told The Associated Press on Thursday that police in Manchester have chose to stop sharing information about their bombing investigation with the US until they get a guarantee that there will be no more leaks to the media. Britain’s terror threat assessment has been hiked to “critical”, the highest level, meaning an attack is considered imminent.

Authorities are also following up Salman’s apparent links to terrorist operatives elsewhere in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Hundreds of people filled central Manchester’s St Ann’s Square, where flowers and other tributes were laid to remember the victims, with messages including “We stand together” and “We love you”.

After the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, police are hunting for accomplices whom they suspect helped Salman Abedi build the bomb that killed 22 people on Monday night in a crowded concert hall in the northern English city of Manchester. They were exploring potential ties to Abdalraouf Abdallah, a Libyan jailed in the United Kingdom for terror offenses, and to Raphael Hostey, an Islamic State recruiter killed in Syria.

He and another of his sons, Hashim, were taken into custody Wednesday in the Libyan city of Tripoli. The police later said that the area had been “deemed safe”.

British officials say that have receive assurances from US authorities that confidential material will be protected.

It was unclear whether investigators believed that Abedi’s relatives were a key part of the network planning the Manchester attack.

Abedi and Hostey hung around on the same estates and worshipped in the same Didsbury mosque in Manchester, before they reportedly became disaffected with life in the West.

“The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull of something as evil as what happened Monday”.

“When the trust is breached it undermines these relationships, and undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their family”, the group said. He strongly condemned the attack and said radical views will not be tolerated.

“I saw a flash, like an explosion flash”, Keeling said.

British police believe Abedi withdrew 250 British pounds ($430) from an ATM before he went shopping in the centre around 7pm (local time), Sky reported. Officials said 64 people remained hospitalized, including 20 who were critically injured.