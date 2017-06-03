US Def. Sec’y Mattis touts Trump predecessors’ Asia policy

However, regional allies and partners will be keen for Mattis to outline the Trump administration’s policy in the Asia-Pacific.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, right, meets U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, Jr., left, at the Istana or Presidential Palace in Singapore on Friday, June 2, 2017.

North Korea is accelerating its push to acquire a nuclear-armed missile capable of threatening the United States and other nations, and the U.S. regards this as a “clear and present danger”, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Saturday.

“I will emphasize the United States stands with our Asia-Pacific allies and partners”, Mattis told reporters traveling with him, “reinforcing the global order necessary to secure a peaceful, prosperous and free Asia with respect for all nations upholding worldwide law”.

At the Asia-Pacific Roundtable (APR) last week in Malaysia and in the runup to the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) in Singapore this weekend, it has been hard to have a conversation with Asian thinkers without some reference to anxiety about the USA commitment to Asia.

Authorities in Singapore stepped up security as Turnbull, Mattis and other leaders arrived for the meeting.

President Donald Trump raised doubts in Asia when he took office following a campaign in which he sharply criticized Japan and South Korea for not pulling their weight as treaty allies.

Third and finally, to the extent that uncertainties remain with respect to US commitment to the region under Trump, they are largely not on the Pentagon’s end, which makes the search for reassurance in Mattis’s speech even more curious.

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that in Singapore Mattis would likely stress the threat posed by North Korea and the importance of Asia-Pacific countries working together to counter its weapons programs as the United States negotiates with China and others to toughen sanctions on Pyongyang.

“Accordingly, we are demonstrating the priority this administration places on maintaining stability alongside our allies and partners”, he added.

North Korea meanwhile has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of a year ago.

“It is going to take time for the actions that China is taking to have affect in terms of North Korea”, said David Helvey, a senior United States defence official dealing with Asian and Pacific security affairs.

While eager to work with China in dealing with North Korea, Mattis said that the United States did not accept China placing weapons and other military assets on man-made islands in the South China Sea.

Mattis said he would talk about the need for countries to uphold worldwide law, an apparent reference to Beijing’s construction activities on disputed islets and reefs in the South China Sea.

“This might lead to the US viewing the whole region through the prism of the DPRK“, he said, using an abbreviation for North Korea.

In the latest sign of increased pressure on North Korea, Japan’s navy and air force began a three-day military exercise with two US aircraft carriers in the Sea of Japan on Thursday.

Tim Huxley, executive director of IISS-Asia in Singapore, said he has been told Mattis will deliver a “concise, punchy” speech.

David Helvey, a senior US defense official dealing with Asian and Pacific security affairs, said the move was about sending a message of reassurance and “a message of resolve”.

“This is not about sending a message directly to North Korea”, Helvey said, adding, “I don’t expect this to change North Korea’s behavior”.

This year’s session comes amid North Korea’s unrelenting provocations highlighted by a series of ballistic missile launches. China has protested the deployment given its proximity to their own territory, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in recently said they were not aware that there are more than two launchers in the system, and pledged to investigate.

The Pentagon has labeled climate change as a threat to national security for years, and Mattis testified in January during his confirmation process that it required a "broader, whole-of-government response". He has put heavy emphasis on nurturing alliances and building new partnerships in Asia, echoing the approach of the Obama administration, which built closer ties to India, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam, and began a rotation of Marine contingents in Australia.