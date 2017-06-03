US election claims fiction, insists Vladimir Putin

Prior to that, Putin and Macron are set to have talks at Versailles and then tour an exhibition there marking the 300th anniversary of Russian Czar Peter the Great’s trip to Paris that was prepared by St. Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum.

Instead of reporting on his campaign, Macron said, the two Kremlin-funded outlets aimed at readers outside Russian Federation had simply published “serious falsehoods” and “lying propaganda”.

The meeting, which took place in Versailles on Monday afternoon, started off with a handshake that was praised for being “unremarkable”.

After the deterioration in ties under Mr Macron’s predecessor, Socialist Francois Hollande, Mr Putin had expressed hope that in Mr Macron and his team there would be “more people who understand us”. They hugged goodbye and shook hands, both smiling, at the end.

President Vladimir Putin has expressed regret that anti-Russian sentiments in the USA have prevented cooperation on fighting terrorism.

President Vladimir Putin says Moscow will wait until current anti-Russian sentiments in the USA abate before trying to forge ties with President Donald Trump.

Addressing his presidential election campaign, he said: “Russia Today and Sputnik were agents of influence in this campaign and, on several occasions, disseminated lies about myself and my campaign”.

The Russian strongman defended hosting Macron’s far-right rival Marine Le Pen – seen as the Kremlin’s favourite – for a visit during the race, saying he had no cause to deny her request for an audience. “Besides, that is nearly impossible”, Putin said through a translator on Monday.

Tsar Peter I, Macron slyly noted, was a “symbol of a Russian Federation that wanted to open up to Europe”.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says the allegations of Russian meddling in the US presidential election are “fiction” invented by the Democrats in order to explain their loss.

When Putin said the sanctions against his country contribute “in no way” to fix the Ukrain crisis, the French president responded by saying that there would be a discussion in the Normandy format in order to avoid “an escalation” of tensions. “Assad didn’t use the weapons”, the Russian leader said.

France has been highly critical of Syrian President Bashar Assad, whom the Kremlin has backed for years.

Putin seemed unfazed by Macron’s defiant tone, and the two leaders also highlighted areas where they agree, such as the need to eradicate terrorism in Syria and to restart talks with Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France on the situation in Ukraine.

Macron said he favoured a democratic transition in Syria that would “preserve the Syrian state”.

The new French leader also threatened an “instant response” should chemical weapons be used in Syria in a muscular exchange with his Russian counterpart at Louis XIV’s sumptuous Versailles palace outside Paris this week.

Bringing up the reported accusations of the persecution of homosexuals in Chechnya, Macron called for “constant vigil” on the issue.

Talk about making a statement.

Monday’s meeting comes in the wake of the Group of Seven’s summit over the weekend where relations with Russian Federation were part of the agenda, making Macron the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the talks.