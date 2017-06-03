US employers add 138000 jobs in May

A United States rates hike has global repercussions because of its effect on the cost of dollar borrowing, especially in developing nations. Americans are earning more as well as wages continued to pick up.

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, head of the American Action Forum, said that while the unemployment rate fell, the report’s household survey showed that employment fell by 233,000.

“We would be surprised if wages were still running under 3 percent, for example, when we get to the end of 2018”, said Chris Rupkey, managing director at MUFG Union Bank.

The report also showed average hourly earnings rose 0.2% in May, keeping the year-ago pace of wage growth at 2.5%. Job growth in healthcare has averaged 22,000 per month thus far in 2017, compared with an average monthly gain of 32,000 in 2016. More part-timers are finding full-time work.

Companies accelerated their hiring last month, adding a robust 253,000 net new jobs in a sign the labor market remains healthy and the economy is strengthening after a weak winter. “The probability that any of the Trump stimulus would become reality has decreased significantly in recent weeks”. While the unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.3 percent, that drop is more accurately a reflection of a weakening job market.

A solid overall report will nearly certainly clear the way for the Federal Reserve to raise rates again in June.

“Jobless claims are one of the best real time indicators of the health of the labor market and highly correlated with overall economic activity”, writes chief USA economist Joe LaVorgna.

But persistently sluggish wage growth could cast a shadow on further monetary policy tightening.

The country’s financial markets have been evaluated in a 25 basis points increase in the Fed’s benchmark overnight interest rate this month, according to CME FedWatch. Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell to almost seven-month lows, and short-dated yields touched their lowest in more than two weeks.

“U.S. employers have a positive outlook for the second quarter as the country waits to understand how the new administration’s policies will come into effect”, said Michael Stull, senior vice president, Manpower North America. The government has reported that housing starts are up 5.3 percent year-to-date, while construction spending has risen 5.8 percent year-to-date.

Still, the drop in the unemployment rate in May wasn’t for good reasons.

In fact, the unemployment rate is also speculated to remain unchanged at a 10-year low of 4.4 per cent as it has dropped four-tenths of a percentage point this year. Instead, Brainard is anxious by the fact that low unemployment and the seemingly strong labor market haven’t stoked higher core inflation (which strips out volatile food and energy prices). At the same time, labor force participation is also dropping, now at 62.7 percent for May. Over the last 12 months, this sector has added 267,000 jobs, so this month’s figures actually beat the average over that period.

Jim O’Sullivan of High Frequency Economics was among those who said the weakness in job creation last month likely was due to volatility and distortions from seasonal adjustments applied to the data.