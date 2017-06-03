US employers add modest 138000 jobs; unemployment rate dips to 4.3 percent

Combined with a downward revision of 29,000 for March, the economy now has averaged a gain of just 121,000 net new jobs in the last three months.

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 138,000 in May, compared with an average monthly gain of 181,000 over the prior 12 months.

The healthcare industry added 24,300 jobs last month, contributing to the nation’s overall 138,000 new jobs in May, according to the most recent jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In order to keep up the growth in the working-age population, the economy needs to create 75,000 to 100,000 jobs per month. Some say the U.S.is not yet at full employment, because workers still are not seeing a significant pickup in wage growth.

While other data on Thursday showed a jump in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week, the data was probably distorted by the Memorial Day holiday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS ticked up 0.1 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei .N225 gained 1 percent to top the psychologically important 20,000-point level for the first time since August 2015. But that was largely for the wrong reason: About 429,000 people dropped out of the labor force. Today’s narrative would give credence to those business owners who’ve said for awhile now that finding people to fill job openings has gotten much more hard as skill-sets grow stricter and unemployed workforce participants don’t possess the desired capabilities to satisfy the positions. Economists expect the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its June 13-14 policy meeting.

“Since January, the unemployment rate has declined by 0.5 percentage point, and the number of unemployed has decreased by 774,000”, the BLS said. For the year to date, the economy has added +810,000 new jobs, which means average job creation for the year so far now stands at 162,000 per month.

“The really good news is that small firms want to hire, and they are trying hard to create more jobs”.

Another month of mediocre wage growth is further evidence. Average hourly earnings were up 2.5% from a year earlier, the lower end of the range it has been in for about a year. Hourly pay increased 2.5% from May 2016 to May 2017. In the past year, earnings have risen by 63 cents. The Fed in its Beige Book on Wednesday said a manufacturing firm in the Chicago district reported raising wages for unskilled laborers by 10 percent to attract better-quality workers and retain its workforce.

Economists also believe that companies might be holding off hiring amid worries political scandals engulfing President Donald Trump could imperil his economic agenda, including tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

But governments, manufacturers and retailers lost workers.

Construction payrolls rose 11,000 last month. Retail employment fell 6,100, declining for a fourth straight month, with department stores shedding 3,700 jobs.