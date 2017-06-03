Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 138,000 in May, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.3 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The health care overhaul the administration favors is being reworked in the Senate.

The U.S. economy is expected to grow at a 4.0 percent annualized pace in the second quarter based on the latest data on factory activity, construction and consumer spending released this week, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDP Now forecast model showed.

“Through the volatility, we believe the trend in employment growth remains more than strong enough to keep unemployment trending down and the trend in wage gains upward”, he said in a research note.

Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rate for Whites edged down to 3.7 percent in May.

The economy added just 138,000 net new jobs for the month, well below analyst expectations, while the jobless rate decreased by a tenth of a point to 4.3 percent. It’s only when employers face a shallow pool of job applicants that they tend to feel compelled to raise pay in hopes of hiring people who fit their needs. But it is worth paying close attention to the industry’s direction; there are almost 16 million retail jobs in the U.S. Manufacturing, which tends to get far more attention from politicians, employs 12 million people.

Food services added 30,300 jobs last month, health care 24,300.

As recently as 2015, job growth averaged 226,000 a month.

Despite steady hiring, low unemployment and reports that firms are having difficulty filling positions, wage gains have been tepid.

The greenback fell to seven-month troughs against euro and Swiss franc, while sliding from a one-week high versus the yen. That was compared with a 5-cent gain in April, a figure that was revised down from the initial estimate of 7 cents.

By comparison, the US added 615,000 jobs between February and April of previous year, and 586,000 jobs in 2015. Average monthly job growth so far this year is now 162,000, compared with 178,000 in 2016.

Looking behind the immediate numbers, the picture is mixed at best.

Unemployment declined to 4.3 percent, but the number of unemployed workers was essentially unchanged at 6.9 million.

Wages in May increased 2.5 percent from the year before, in line with the moderate growth they’ve shown in recent months. Payroll processor ADP reported that in a private survey of companies, it found that a hefty 253,000 jobs were added in May, mostly among companies with fewer than 500 workers.

The steady rate of hiring, ultra-low unemployment rate and growing evidence of pressure on companies to raise wages is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates when senior bank officials meet in mid-June.

This wobble might not be serious enough to stop the Fed hiking interest rates this month, but the United States economy certainly doesn’t appear as strong as record-high stock markets and other indicators would lead you to believe.