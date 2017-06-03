US President Donald Trump badly misunderstood climate research, university says

Three Democratic governors said Thursday they won’t let the United States back away from a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, despite President Donald Trump decision to withdraw from an global pact.

“We’re getting out”, Trump said at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden in which he decried the Paris accord’s “draconian” financial and economic burdens, according to Reuters.

Without mentioning the US specifically, Li said that “China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment” and pointed out that his was one of the first countries to ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement.

“Avoiding a two degree warming was already hard when all of the key countries were rowing together”, said Michael Oppenheimer, a climate researcher at Princeton University.

“Deeply disappointed by President’s decision to withdraw from Paris Agreement”.

Number 10 said that Mrs May and Mr Trump had agreed on the importance of continued co-operation on wider energy issues. It’s possible that other countries could find a way compensate for the USA – or even that a future US administration would reverse Trump’s action soon enough not to cause a lot of climate damage.

But it was also claimed the move would isolate the United States, as other countries continued to take action, and that the shift to a low-carbon world was now unstoppable. Or, a super fast-moving renewable energy transition, rather than the current slow and steady one, could come along.

Gov. Jay Inslee joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. It creates a blueprint for cooperation, for political stability, and job creation.

Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea also regretted the USA move and reiterated their commitment to implement the agreement. He said he would consider re-entry if the USA could get a better deal.

The Paris accord, reached by almost 200 countries in 2015, was meant to limit global warming to 2C or less by 2100, mainly through country pledges to cut carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.

That so-called “carbon budget” gets narrower every year.

“We will continue to lobby the Americans and the White House to show the leadership they have shown in the past on reducing CO2”, he said.

For more: Here’s what is in the accord, and here’s how the decision could affect the coal industry, the climate, USA global leadership, Trump’s public support and the US economy. “The declines in US emissions in the last decade have largely happened without strong climate policies, and a withdrawal from the Paris Agreement may have minimal effect on USA emissions but give a hit to worldwide morale”. “Microsoft remains committed to doing our part to achieve its goals”, he said.

“President Trump’s courageous decision to exit the Paris Accord recognizes that the United States is not legally bound to an Obama-era agreement that set unrealistic emissions targets at the expense of billions of American taxpayer dollars without the approval of Congress”, said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who joined nine other states in urging Trump to leave the agreement.

“Today’s announcement from President Trump that the United States will not honor the agreement is a huge disappointment”. And we will keep challenging ourselves to do even more.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump may abandon US pledges to reduce carbon emissions, but global economic realities ensure he is unlikely to reverse the accelerating push to adopt cleaner forms of energy.

“Amazon continues to support the Paris climate agreement and action on climate change. For more information on our commitment to sustainability, visit our website“. Unsurprisingly, the decision to remove the USA from the Accord, which was signed by 195 countries has not gone down well.