USA buildings light up green in solidarity with Paris climate accord

“I do believe it is still a very meaningful agreement. even without the United States around 70 per cent of the world’s emissions are covered by that agreement”, he told ABC radio. “And they won’t be”, Trump said.

So let’s have a look at the reaction of some of the key players who fuelled Trump’s desire to dump Paris. Former Democratic President Barack Obama expressed regret over the pullout from a deal he was instrumental in brokering. He warned that the more than 190 countries that remain participants will “reap the benefits in jobs and industries created”, but he said that USA states, cities and businesses “will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got”. Goldman Sachs CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, also criticized the decision on Twitter.

He said from Tokyo – where he is on a nine-day trip to Japan and China – that the decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement means the U.S. “will no longer be bound by an agreement unilaterally entered into by the Obama administration”. He complained in particular about China’s terms under the agreement. Several of his top aides have opposed the action, too, as has his daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump. “India makes its participation on receiving billions and billions of dollars from developed countries”.

“We will succeed because we are fully committed, because wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again”, said Macron, tweaking the “Make America great again” slogan promoted by Trump.

Soon after Trump’s speech, world leaders issued bold statements: It’s not going to happen.

Amid Trump’s domestic critics was Obama, who said the United States was “joining a handful of nations that reject the future”. It’s unclear why the US would need to start such negotiations given that the climate agreement gave each country the ability to set its own targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

He said he would consider re-entry if the USA could get a better deal.

“That’s why I’m convinced that this path will continue, that the deal will survive”, he said.

Zinke clearly got his bedtime reading finished in time, having told reporters on Wednesday that he had “yet to read what the actual Paris agreement is” and “would like to sit down and read” the 2015 accord before commenting. Therefore it can not be renegotiated based on the request of a single Party (the US), the UNFCCC said in a statement here.

“This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change”.

Musk said on Wednesday that he had done “all I can” to convince Trump to stay in the accord, and threatened to leave the presidential advisory councils if Trump announced a USA exit from the accord. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, he said. “It wasn’t enough”, he said.

“Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government”, tweeted General Electric Co’s Jeff Immelt.

India’s targets under the Paris Agreement are focused on clean energy expansion, with an early goal of 100 gigawatts of installed solar energy by 2022. Let’s not forget that it was President George W. Bush who walked away from the Kyoto Protocol.

McConnell said Trump’s move followed through on congressional action “to rebuff then-President Obama’s regulatory rampage”. Knowing the good work that we and countless others around the world are doing, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about our planet’s future. California, New York and Washington together account for about 10 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, Brown’s office said. Paris accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States.

Although dates for the Prime Minister’s trip have not been formally or officially announced, the White House has penciled in June 26-27 for the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and Modi. He has called climate change a hoax.

Leading climate scientists say greenhouse gas emissions trap heat in the atmosphere and have caused a warming planet, sea level rise, droughts and more frequent violent storms. Reports this week indicate that Beijing and Brussels have already agreed on measures to accelerate action on climate change, in line with Paris climate agreement. “It is already changing our daily lives but it is global”, Macron said.

Past year was the warmest since records began in the 19th century, as global average temperatures continued a rise dating back decades that scientists attribute to greenhouse gases.