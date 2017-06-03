Valve’s publishing fee for Steam Direct is $100 per game

Many people voiced their thoughts that the price should be lower rather than higher to avoid blocking out indie game creators from submitting their work, and while Valve was initially lingering around a $500 fee, they were talked down to $100. After much consideration, Steam Direct will cost $100 (around Rs. 6,428). The hope is that this will eliminate some of the confusion and get rid of the awful games that have been pushed through onto the platform by Greenlight. The company explained the wait by saying, “back when we announced Steam Direct in February, we hadn’t decided how much developers would need to pay to publish their games”.

Since the barrier to entry will be so low, Valve is continuing to work on updates to discovery on the Steam Store, including its efforts to “inject human thinking into the Store algorithm”. “We’re also going to closely monitor the kinds of game submissions we’re receiving, so that we’re ready to implement more features like the the Trading Card changes we covered in the last blog post, which aim to reduce the financial incentives for bad actors to game the store algorithm”, the post continues.

By removing the Greenlight approval process, it seems probable that the number of Steam releases-which has been exploding in recent years-will only rise further. Going forward, curators will be able to show YouTube videos alongside their curations, and create personal lists of games. “So recently we’ve spent some time talking and listening to members of both sides-the curators using the system to provide commentary on the Store, and the players using the system to inform their decisions”.

The post also indicated that Valve will keep working to improve the Steam Curators program, groups of organizations and individuals who help provide an extra set of eyes when it comes to the selection process in order to make sure that the games deserving of recognition are seen by users. Valve is also building a system that will make it easier for curators to get pre-release access to upcoming games.