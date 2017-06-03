Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe blasts Trump over climate pact withdrawal

Three Democratic governors said Thursday they won’t let the United States back away from a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, despite President Donald Trump decision to withdraw from an worldwide pact.

The White House says the Paris accord would “effectively decapitate” the American coal industry.

The president has moved to loosen restrictions on coal-fired power plants and vehicle emissions, slash EPA funding, and reverse his predecessor Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan.

“I spoke directly with the president three weeks ago about Paris“, Musk said in a tweet at the time.

No other developed country has made that allegation, and in fact, the USA stands isolated even in the developed world following its withdrawal. “And they won’t be”.

“It is also a grave disappointment for millions of people living in those areas of the United States that are threatened by the effects of climate change, whether it is the flooding that threatens cities like NY and Miami, or the periods of drought and deluge that have plagued California and other states, or the temperature rise that is affecting cities, wildlife and natural areas across the United States”, he said in a statement.

“So, we are getting out but we will start to negotiate and we would see if we could make a deal that is fair and if we can, that’s great and if we can’t, that’s fine”. And if we can, that’s great. “If we can’t, that’s fine”.

Many more took to Twitter to condemn the move. And there will not be a renegotiation of the Paris agreement, despite Mr Trump’s statement that he is open to deal-making.

Trump claimed Thursday that meeting the accord’s greenhouse gas emission standards would cost the United States close to $3 trillion in lost gross domestic product and 6.5 million industrial jobs. Syria and Nicaragua are the only other non-participants in the accord, signed by 195 nations in Paris in 2015.

Oil super majors ExxonMobil and Chevron reiterated their support for the endangered agreement while automaker General Motors said the White House’s decision would not lessen its resolve on the climate.

On the campaign trail, Trump had called climate change a “hoax” perpetrated by China.

The Paris Agreement will endure.

“The Paris Agreement has committed us to an 80 per cent cut in emissions by 2050 compared to 1990 levels”.

With much of the implementation of the accord taking place at the local level, the Paris accord’s supporters will hope the deal will be in hibernation rather than killed off entirely.

Trump’s decision is likely to play well with the Republican base, with the more immediate damage on the diplomatic front.

“I don’t believe fighting reality is a good strategy”, California Governor Jerry Brown said in a statement announcing the formation of the United States Climate Alliance.

In London, British Prime Minister Theresa May told Trump that the climate accord was a safety net for future generations, Downing Street said.

But we don’t need to go there.

In the president’s speech he denounced the agreement, stating he wants to put “America First”, citing it was a job killer and economically bad for the U.S.

Ibec senior energy and environment executive Conor Minogue said Mr Trump’s decision should not derail ongoing efforts to implement the agreement.

Ultimately, the lobbying by Trump’s environmental protection chief Scott Pruitt and chief strategist Steve Bannon urging the president to leave won out.

Meanwhile, Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, announced that he was resigning from the White House advisory council over Trump’s decision.

“The increasing impacts of climate change require a decisive response”, they will say. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, Musk said.

According to USA government data, the coal industry employed 76,572 people in 2014, the latest year for which data is available, and the sector has been in decline for years.

Mr Trump did not give a timescale for U.S. withdrawal, but White House sources had earlier suggested it could take up to four years.

But as with everything Trump said, this came only with a grain of truth.

While China needs EU technical know-how to fight the pollution blighting its cities, the European Union is looking to Beijing to take action against emissions blamed for increased droughts, rising seas and other affects of climate change.