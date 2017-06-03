Putin said that US intelligence, which concluded Moscow was behind the election meddling in hopes of helping President Donald Trump win, “invented” evidence that pointed to Russian Federation. “That is not proof”, Putin told NBC’s Megyn Kelly in a roundtable discussion Friday alongside the leaders of India, Austria and Moldova, according to the network. It reminds me of anti-Semitism.”Visibly irritated by having to discuss the matter, Putin was equally forthright about denying separate accusations that there had been some kind of secret deal between Moscow and the Trump team before his inauguration.”There was nothing concrete, zero”.

Mr. Snowden, 33, was given asylum in Russian Federation in 2013 after leaking classified information about US spy operations. He said her supporters were now trying to blame Russian Federation for their failure.”But the problem is not with us, the problem is inside American politics”, said Putin.

“He [Mr. Snowden] did not betray the interests of his country, nor did he transfer any information to any other country that would damage his own people”, Mr. Putin said.

Putin has, intentionally or not, frequently echoed President Donald Trump’s criticisms of the focus on potential ties between Trump’s campaign and Russian Federation during the presidential election.

He said Russian Federation had offered the US and its allies the chance to inspect the Syrian base for traces of the chemical agent and criticized them for their refusal to do so.

He added that while watching the USA campaign unfold, he would sometimes think that Trump was going “over the top”. “He found the right approach to those groups of the population, to those voters whom he targeted”.

Mr Putin scoffed at the U.S. focus on the Russian ambassador’s contacts with members of Mr Trump’s team, saying the envoy was just doing his job. Trump has similarly accused Democrats of politicizing congressional and federal investigations into the interference.

Mr Putin insisted it was perfectly normal for Mr Kislyak to try to establish contacts and discuss future ties, adding that he had not discussed specifics.

“What else the ambassador is supposed to do?” Putin said. “He’s paid for holding meetings, discussing current affairs”.

He joked that Trump’s move made him a convenient person to blame for any spell of bad weather, including wet snow in Moscow on Friday, an extremely rare occurrence in the summer. Do you know how many specialists there are who can make it look as if your children sent something from your home IP address?

