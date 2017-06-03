Walker to sign bill easing regulations on high cap wells

If the state property tax would be eliminated, taxes would drop just $21 over two years on a median-valued home, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. The committee is reworking Walker’s two-year spending plan before sending its recommendation to the full Legislature for passage.

The Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee voted along party lines Wednesday to allow the state Department of Natural Resources to charge higher fees for the most popular parks.

– DEAD DEER: Current state law calls for ending state-funded removal of dead deer along state roads starting in July.

“I’m thrilled that as part of his ongoing and repeated visits across the Midwest, President Trump will be returning to Wisconsin – and I appreciate him showing his support for our bold conservative reforms while he’s here”, Walker said in a statement provided by spokesman Joe Fadness.

The magazine, self-supporting and funded through subscriptions and conservation license fees, has been published since 1919 by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Under Gov. Scott Walker’s budget deer removal would have been up to whoever is responsible for maintaining the road.

– PAROLE COMMISSION: The state Parole Commission would be eliminated under Walker’s plan and replaced with a parole director the governor would appoint.

Walker made his comments Tuesday in Beloit where he warned that the $1.2 billion expansion of Interstate 39-90 from the Madison area to the IL line could be delayed if lawmakers can’t agree on how to fund road projects.

About 3,000 state inmates are eligible for parole because they committed a crime before 2000. He threatened to take the unprecedented step of vetoing the entire $76 billion budget if property taxes increased.

The state’s 72 district attorneys have asked for pay raises and 96 additional prosecutor positions at a cost of $14 million over two years to keep up with large caseloads and increasingly complex cases. It’s proving to be the biggest hurdle in reaching a deal on the budget.