Warriors come out to play against Cavaliers on ESPN, DirecTV in LATAM

Curry helped ease the Warriors to victory in the opener of the NBA Finals.

Curry’s forgettable NBA Finals past year ended with Kyrie Irving hitting the deciding 3-pointer in his face and Curry unable to shake Kevin Love as Cleveland took Game 7 to complete a masterful comeback and steal a championship on Golden State’s home court.

The highly anticipated meeting between the defending champion Cavaliers and the top-seeded Warriors did not disappoint initially, with sensational dunks by LeBron James and Durant during a see-sawing first quarter. With Stephen Curry’s super max deal coming up, Durant’s team-friendly extension should allow the team to re-sign key free agents, like Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston to new deals.

So let us recap these last two NBA Finals and what we can expect in this year’s Finals. I heard it, reacted to it as nearly like, I felt like I was in the Twilight Zone type of situation. At the end of the day, I know the way Im built.

With each team winning once, this year’s battle will be the rubber match of the NBA Finals trilogy.

Now, all the focus of this Finals is on LeBron and KD. He may not be out there long if the Warriors decide they need more mobility against Thompson, who is almost averaging a double-double and shooting 60 percent while creating plenty of extra possessions with his offensive rebounding for the Cavaliers.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr checks his phone as he watches players during practice at the Warriors headquarters in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. He has led Golden State to 10 straight wins to make it the first team in National Basketball Association history to open a postseason 12-0. “He’s been shooting it pretty well”.

Kyrie brings the Championship to Cleveland. “He’s competitive and he wants to win, so you can bet that he’s not happy about a year ago and he’s going to go after this one”. We’re going to have to be big for us to win this series. Twice he has dished out eight assists.

“I just play, man”.

The Cavs on the other hand have pretty much the same roster as last season with a few moves to bolster their bench. Golden State continues to win, but Thompson looks completely miserable out there for the Warriors.

“Last year had some of the best ratings in National Basketball Association history”.

No way, you say! It’s a very unique situation, a very hard situation for me personally and for Bob and (Warriors majority owner) Joe (Lacob).

“Everybody’s excited about it, but it’s still kind of business as usual, we’re not finished yet type of attitude, which is great“, Warriors forward Draymond Green said. He is playing in his seventh straight finals. He missed, letting out a loud “ahhhh!”

“I don’t about this, but Rihanna just walked in front of me. Can’t get caught up in your shot falling or not”. I’ve got to play it by ear – if I’m feeling good I should coach and if I’m not feeling up to it, then I shouldn’t. “You can’t get discouraged. I mean, he could have only impacted one team, had he stayed in Oklahoma City or gone somewhere else, there’s no doubt that team would have been better, but it wouldn’t have changed the fortunes for 27 other teams in the league”.