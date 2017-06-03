Warriors not getting carried away – Curry

Bad Gal Riri was pictured looking effortlessly chic in an all black ensemble, front row at Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers match at the Oakland Arena in California, on Thursday.

James is playing in his seventh consecutive NBA Finals and eighth overall, having gone 3-4 in prior appearances with Cleveland and Miami. The Warriors won games 1 & 2 by a combined 48 points before losing game 3 at Cleveland and eventually blowing that 3-1 series lead. Set aside the hyped-up Cavs-Dubs rivalry, constant talk of the trilogy, Part III.

At the beginning of the game, Curry was wearing a protecting sleeve on his right arm, to protect his elbow.

James had eight turnovers in a team-high 28-point display against the Warriors, while Kyrie Irving posted 24 points.

Durant’s presence also benefited Curry, who hit six 3-pointers on the way to a 28-point night. “And that’s our best effort to win this championship, is just be ourselves”.

Image: Celebrity Spot! Rihanna looks on as the action unfolds in Game 1.

Durant sank an uncontested 3-pointer and as he turned upcourt, swung a glance toward the 29-year-old Barbados-born Grammy Award victor. “And I only can get in transition because we got stops and rebounding“, said Durant to the journalists when they asked him to comment his productivity in this game.

James admitted he made some mistakes, especially with turnovers, but that the Warriors “played a hell of a game“. You got to make the decision that makes you happy.

Golden State was so good that Lue called them the best team he has seen.

The Warriors improved their postseason record to an unprecedented 13-0 while the Cavaliers suffered just their second loss since the playoffs began in mid-April. The Cavs became the first team to come back from a 3-1 series deficit in the finals, and James reminded everyone that he was the greatest athlete in all sports today. Just see the Houston Rockets and their 30 three-pointers per game average. “No matter how many days that you have to prepare, you can’t simulate what they have”, James said.

“I know we will play better”. But at the end of the day, we gave up a lot in transition.

Kevin Durant had an outstanding 38 points in his first Finals game since 2012 and first with the Golden State Warriors. Excuse me, but didn’t we all sit through the Titanic movie, despite the fact that we knew the ending? ‘Are we giving up 3s? Those put even more pressure on a Cavaliers defense that was turned sideways by all the live-ball turnovers coughed up offensively.