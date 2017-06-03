Warriors smash Cavaliers in NBA Finals opener

James may not have done it single-handedly but over the last two finals, in particular his valiant leadership of an injury-ravaged to a 4-2 series loss in 2015, he has indisputably proven himself to be the best basketball player of his generation.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – LeBron James had a simple explanation for what stood out in Game 1 of the NBA Finals: KD. Durant and the splash brothers will lead a team who is undefeated through the first three rounds of the playoffs to their second ring in three years. A blowout in a game isn’t four wins in a series.

With his big output in Game 1, Durant joined Hall of Famers Rick Barry, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal as the only players to score at least 25 points in each of his first six Finals games. When Cleveland shifted over to stop him, the ball immediately found its way to Stephen Curry, open on the perimeter.

When Cleveland stayed on Curry, Durant got easy dunks in transition. Hell of a choice. Draymond Green’s return on seven triple doubles is $50,000. “So we’ll see. It worked pretty well in Game 4 of last series”. Klay Thompson had a poor shooting night as he went 3 of 16 for six points. It just didn’t matter.

James finished with eight turnovers to go with a team-high 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, while Kyrie Irving posted 24 points and Kevin Love had 15 points and 21 rebounds.

Steal a championship ring off these Warriors’ once more and James’ case to be the greatest sportsman of his age, perhaps the greatest basketball player of all time, becomes remarkably convincing.

The Warriors, given Thompson’s bad shooting, weren’t flawless. Not only are they historically good offensively, they’re nearly as good defensively too. The last time it happened in any major North American team sport came in 1954-56 when Detroit and Montreal squared off in three straight Stanley Cup Finals. Cleveland, undoubtedly the second-best team in the league, can’t touch them. No team in history had ever won 67 or more of their 82 regular season games three years in a row.

But let’s also remember: he’s still shooting 36 percent from three in the playoffs this year – it’s not like he’s awful, he’s just not as good as we’ve come to expect.

It wore out Cleveland, who wasn’t bad on Thursday, though not damn near good enough.

“We talked about going into the series, a lot of us have been through both sides of a championship run and a finals – kind of back and forth – and you’re not going to see insane celebrations”.

“Win one game. Now we look to Sunday to try to do it again”, Curry told reporters. After getting absolutely throttled in every game in the Garden and losing the series 4-1, the Celtics were more speed bump or bug splatter on the windshield of Cleveland’s almost flawless post-season. Often, it does, but in this instance it has to.

They still lead Cleveland, 55-45 late in the first half.

All the newcomers remembered watching these two teams square off the past two Junes as fans. He actually looked exhausted.

T.J. Gouterman: For the third straight year, many expect Cleveland to win it all for the second consecutive season. When the Warriors are playing their best, you can do the same and still lose. That means if you bet $100, you win $250. “They’ve been super impressive, so it was kind of in our minds that’s who we’re going to see”.