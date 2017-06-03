Warriors take early series lead as Steph Curry scores 28

Durant finished with 38 points, 30 points in the first three quarters, 23 in the first half.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is in the book, as the Golden State Warriors picked up a 113-91 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers after a big second half.

Durant could sign a so-called “non-Bird” extension for up to four years, but a more likely scenario would have him sign another two-year deal, with a player option on the second year (similar to what LeBron James did in Cleveland for several years). “So it’s more or less a heart thing, a prideful thing”. We know we’re capable of playing a lot better.

“Obviously what we went through the last two years, you learn from that and you grow”, he told reporters.

The Warriors’ 113-91 dismantling of the Cavaliers showed exactly how risky they have become with Durant. The Cavs presented such an opportunity, and when Thompson, Green, and to a lesser extent Curry weren’t there to seize it, in came Durant to dole out some punishment. “And then our flow was going so well that I didn’t feel I needed to make many calls”. “We’re not just going to say: Oh man, we really need to get Klay going”.

Curry had it going, too, with 28 points.

Leave it to Rihanna to steal the show at Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. Some of our lack of communication led to mistakes and led to buckets.

Now, he said, it’s time to get focused. “Uncharacteristic with the number of guys that turned the ball over, but we have to credit those guys for creating some of the turnovers”.

As good as James was with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, Durant was the best player on the floor in Game 1.

Conversely, Golden State’s bench scored 24 points, and all but one of the reserves tallied at least one basket in the lopsided victory.

Kyrie Irving said there is no time to be disappointed. If not, they’ll have to take care of impending free agents Durant and Stephen Curry before thinking about Thompson’s future.

While Durant still has plenty to go to reach said heights, he’s surely starting off on the right foot, now three games away from adding “NBA champion” to his legacy.