Warriors wary of LeBron as Cavs arrive for Finals

We will have to watch it play out, as the games air on ABC throughout the month. Kevin Durant’s offseason signing has paid immediate dividends as he fell in perfectly with Golden State’s core. “I think the world has been waiting for this to finally get here”. He’s shooting 47.5 percent from three-point range.

Even with those two players misfiring from deep in last year’s playoffs, the Cavs ended up outscoring the Warriors by only four points. The Warriors won the first matchup while the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 hole to beat Golden State in game 7. Smith has had a quiet postseason, playing more than 30 minutes and taking more than eight shots just once in the Eastern Conference finals. Edge: Warriors.

How will Curry perform in his third shot against the Cavs?

“Maybe I’m made up differently”, Brown said yesterday at media day in Oakland. “It doesn’t hurt or anything like that”.

“As I sit here on the eve of one of the greatest sporting events that we have in sports, you know, race and what’s going on comes again, and on my behalf and my family’s behalf”. Lue tries to build on the terrific start to his coaching career by becoming just the second National Basketball Association coach to win titles in his first two seasons.

“So that’s the most important thing, but individually, just work on my game, like I said, approach the game like I always do, and we’ll see what happens”.

Last year, when James defended Green, the Cavs put Love and Thompson on Barnes and Iguodala, Golden State’s two least threatening shooters.

At his annual state-of-the-league address at the Finals, Silver spoke on a number of topics before Game 1 – including what’s perceived as a lack of parity. It started in 2015 when the Warriors beat the Cavaliers 4-2 in a battle of six games, which gave the Warriors their first National Basketball Association championship in 40 years.

You can see a full breakdown of the simulated series here on Facebook. Focusing specifically on Game 1 of the NBA Finals over the past 26 years, the Under has been a profitable 9-15-1 O/U since 1991.

Tyron Lue, Head Coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. With all this said, James is still listed as the third favorite (+240) to win the finals MVP behind Durant (+200) and Stephen Curry (+210). It was unusual choice considering McGee’s very public spat with O’Neal three-plus months ago.

O’Neal also responded angrily to McGee, saying he would “smack” McGee after the Warriors big man reacted to yet more mockery. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving shoots during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

McGee has emerged as a significant contributor off the bench during the playoffs for the Warriors.

“Well it’s deceiving. Very deceiving because those post touches they ain’t really for post points”, LeBron James said recently when asked about the Warriors’ post-ups. Same as it was in 2015, when the Golden State Warriors took the title in six games. Yet he hadn’t felt well enough in the previous days to feel like he was ready.

Earlier this month, Kerr visited a specialist at Duke University to undergo a procedure to fix a spinal fluid leak.

And although as long as Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are suiting up for the same team, they’re bound to be a title contender, the one tiny glimmer of hope for the rest of the Western Conference was the fact that with Curry’s contract up at the end of this year after being on one of the friendliest deals in the league, and Kevin Durant facing a player option that would allow him to opt out and make a monumental amount of cash, Golden State may not be able to hold onto all of their pieces beyond this season due to financial implications.