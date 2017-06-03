Weekend Box Office: ‘Wonder Woman’ soars to $11M in previews Thursday night

Wonder Woman has received good reviews overseas, with many critics saying it’s the best of DC Comics’ previous live-action movies.

The studio finally has a universally acclaimed movie for its still young DC Comics Extended Universe (“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice“, “Suicide Squad“) with “Wonder Woman“, which opens on Friday.

Warner Bros. could have a historic weekend at the box office.

Wonder Woman has been banned in Lebanon, as part of their boycott of Israel.

Believing she can stop the conflict, she and Trevor leave Themyscira and embark on a quest to bring peace, one where she will discover her powers and her destiny, and one that brings her into conflict with Danny Huston’s General Luddendorff, Elena Anaya’s Doctor Poison – and an even more godly threat. (I know I just said that sometimes I like being disappointed, but I want to clarify that I did not mean sexually.) That said, I really did like it when Diana ran around in her little outfit, and by the end of the film, when her face was flushed and she’d finished gabbing about world peace or whatever, I felt this wonderful sense of security, and pride-inside my trousers, I still had a semi-solid chub.

It’s a film that, pleasingly, doesn’t shy away from the horrors of war, nor the fact that just because Diana is working with the “good guys”, all mankind, no matter the side, can be corrupted and broken by warfare.

You can read our two Wonder Woman reviews here and here. Numerous superheroes stand for different, smaller things.

And Gadot has revealed Carter “thanked” her for “sharing the burden” of playing the iconic female superhero with her. This might say more about me than it does about this mediocre film that only I am fearless enough to critique, but Gal Gadot: I’ll give you a solid “B+”.

VERDICT – A superb big-screen debut for the character, Wonder Woman is a sublime film.

The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins are contractually committed to another film, with Jenkins ready to set a potential sequel in contemporary times.

Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot in the title role, along with Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen. What would you like to see happen on Diana’s next adventure?