WH offers explanation for Trump’s ‘covfefe’ tweet

Spicer offered no further explanation and attempted to move on to the next question, sending the assembled reporters into a tizzy. At Wednesday’s briefing, which was off-camera, one reporter could be heard shouting after the departing press secretary, “How short are these gonna be!?”

The Wisconsin Republican also said he does not believe European leaders liked Trump, because his concerns are about security and terrorism, not the environment and global warming.

But it remains unclear whether the president might envision them working inside the White House or in outside roles.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, on The Specialists on Fox News.

The meeting has drawn interest from congressional aides, who have said they want to ask Kushner about it.

The clamp down on Russian Federation questions is the latest attempt from Trump to compartmentalize a growing crisis in his presidency.

“I know for the moment they’re loving the story, but i think it’s kinda exploded the story that they’ve been telling us for sixth months”, he concluded. All. going forward, all questions on this matter will be referred to outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz.

“His views were rejected by the President on climate change”. By this time in their presidencies, both George W. Bush and Barack Obama had already nominated approximately twice as many people.

On the other hand, “Trump isn’t always as clear on the policy specifics, whereas the communications people usually are better at that, and that could be a detriment to the overall message”, Hagle said.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told the Associated Press on Tuesday that Dubke resigned before Trump left for his worldwide trip earlier this month, suggesting that his departure is not linked to any pending shake-ups.

White House communications director Michael Dubke announced his resignation this week and, amid reports of an imminent shake up, there has been much speculation about Spicer’s future as press secretary.

But some of the sources close to Spicer warned that scuttlebutt about impending shakeups has been a feature of Trump’s tenure in the White House since the beginning, and yet little has actually shaken up.

Jason Greenblatt, the White House adviser on global negotiations, told the Times that Kushner has helped shape policy options on the topic of the Middle East. Greenblatt said that Kushner deserved much of the credit for Trump’s trip last week to the Middle East. “Jared put together all the moving parts”, Greenblatt told the Times.