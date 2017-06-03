“In terms of messaging, I would give myself a C or a C plus”, Trump said in an interview on Fox News Channel early in his term. The probes have come increasingly close to Trump’s inner circle, with investigators requesting documents from Trump’s campaign associates and the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner under scrutiny for his contacts with Russian officials.

Back from overseas and confronting an unforgiving political environment, President Donald Trump appears increasingly isolated inside the White House, according to advisers, venting frustration over the performance of his staff and openly talking about shaking it up.

Spicer said the president has spoken with foreign leaders and industry leaders on the agreement, although he would not say whether the president has met or will meet with his cabinet on the matter.

“What your question assumes is a lot of facts that are not substantiated by anything but anonymous sources that are so far being leaked out”, he told a news briefing.

When FBI Director James Comey was sacked, Trump’s stated reasons included: “When I made a decision to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russian Federation thing with Trump and Russian Federation is a made-up story'”. The lawmakers cited a May 12 Reuters report that a Chinese immigration agency promoting the Kushner Companies project had touted Kushner’s White House connections to assure potential investors that the One Journal Square project would succeed and investors would receive green cards.

In a statement, Dubke said it had been his “great honour to serve President Trump and this administration”.

“Why are those sources – or this source, rather – that they used more credible than the ones in the Washington Post article?” she asked. Spicer got to the conference Wednesday afternoon and basically said the typo was some sort of coded message sent on goal. “There is an ongoing investigation”.

His departure after just over three months on the job came early Tuesday morning after a wave of weekend reports that the president was poised to shake up his senior West Wing staff amid a series of missteps and the Russian Federation scandal that has dominated the news cycle in recent weeks and could threaten the presidency.

The FBI is investigating whether any members of Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian officials to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Asked at an off-camera briefing for reaction to upcoming congressional testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey, press secretary Sean Spicer referred questions for the first time to the newly named outside lawyer.