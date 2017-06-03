What’s Real Worth Of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. About 6.21M shares traded.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

1492 Capital Management Llc increased Franklin Financial Network In stake by 62,209 shares to 145,974 valued at $6.11 million in 2016Q4. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, December 15. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $152,000.

During last 5 trades the stock sticks nearly 0.04%. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.06. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Synchrony Financial to buy back up to $1.64 billion in shares, hikes dividend” published on May 18, 2017 as well as Fool.com’s news article titled: “Synchrony Financial: Higher Loss Provisions Bite First-Quarter Earnings” with publication date: May 02, 2017. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th.

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report $0.60 EPS on July, 28.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.45 % from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. Over the short term, some market observers may have noticed that Synchrony Financial has a 1.55% short float with 15 days to cover. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. About 1.32 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial has far performed well this year, with the share price down -24.95% since January.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. AROC comes in with a P/S ratio of 0.94 that’s below 1, potentially implying that it could be cheap relative to the overall sector (16.39) and its peers (4.04). Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is now 19.19%. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & worldwide copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://transcriptdaily.com/2017/05/31/livforsakringsbolaget-skandia-omsesidigt-has-539000-position-in-synchrony-financial-syf-updated-updated-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Guggenheim lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Synchrony Financial has a consensus outperform rating from 25 Wall Street analysts, and the number of shares now sold short amount to at least 1.55% of shares outstanding. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 748 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. Rating Scale; where 1.0 rating means Strong Buy, 2.0 rating signify Buy, 3.0 recommendation reveals Hold, 4.0 rating score shows Sell and 5.0 displays Strong Sell signal. The company now has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71. The company has its outstanding shares of 516.64 million. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $292,978.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,673.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company.