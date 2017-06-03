What was James Comey thinking when he met with Trump?

He was overseeing an FBI investigation into the issue before his dismissal.

In addition to the two meetings that Sessions has acknowledged, the senators pointed to the possibility of a separate encounter at an April 2016 Trump campaign event that Sessions and Kislyak attended. A judge ruled past year that the Justice Department’s public disclosures about the controversy undercut the president’s executive privilege claim, saying that the Justice Department had already publicly revealed much of the information it said should be kept private.

The Senate’s main inquiry is the nature of Comey’s encounters with President Donal.

Chairman Richard Burr and Vice Chair Mark Warner said in a joint statement that Comey would testify in a public hearing on June 8.

Besides Kushner, Cohen and Flynn, the Justice and Congressional investigations are also looking into the Russian Federation ties of former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, political consultant Roger Stone, and foreign affairs adviser Carter Page.

Presidents have claimed the power under the Constitution to prevent the other branches of government from gaining access to certain internal executive branch information.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said later Friday the decision by the White House counsel’s office hasn’t been made yet.

Former FBI director James B. Comey appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on May 3.

The White House is offering no comment on whether it will claim executive privilege ahead of Comey’s scheduled testimony.

Four were issued to ousted national security adviser Flynn, the president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and their respective companies.

In addition, the committee’s Republican chairman, Representative Devin Nunes, who had recused himself from the panel’s Russian Federation investigation, also approved subpoenas to the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency for information relating to the “unmasking” of the names of Trump campaign advisers inadvertently picked up in top-secret foreign communications intercepts.

After invoking the privilege, the president can direct current and former government officials to not divulge information.

People are anxiously awaiting this occasion, given the potential consequences for Donald Trump and his administration. Often times they give us opinions that we don’t see a case there, and so you ought to stop investing resources in it, but I’m talking about a situation where we were told to stop something for a political reason. “Susan Rice has been a perennial target for the GOP for whatever reason”. Schiff said committee rules allow Nunes to delegate that authority to Conaway. He has dismissed the various Russian Federation probes as a “hoax” and “witch hunt”.

The Comey associate, who wasn’t authorized to discuss details of the testimony and spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to discuss the content of Comey’s planned testimony.