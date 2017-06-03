What we know about the Manchester attacker’s bomb

The Monday night’s attack at a concert by United States actress- singer Ariana Grande killed 22 people, all of whom have now been identified by police but their names will be released during the course of this week after formal identifications are complete.

The explosion killed 22 people, ranging from an eight-year-old schoolgirl to parents who had come to pick up their children.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was the “responsibility” of governments to minimise the risk of terror by giving police the funding they need, after cuts made while Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May served as interior minister.

“From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together”, Grande wrote in her letter, “I said that this show, more than anything else, was meant to be a safe space for my fans”.

British officials were particularly angry over photos published by The New York Times showing remnants of a blue backpack which may have held the explosive.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama offered his condolences to the victims and support for those wounded in the Manchester bombing during a meeting Saturday with Prince Harry at London’s Kensington Palace. The two world leaders will likely see each other at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meeting in Brussels on Thursday. Eight men, aged 18 to 38, remain in custody.

As a result, soldiers who have been assisting police, would be withdrawn from Britain’s streets from midnight on Monday.

Born to a devoutly Muslim Libyan family in Britain, Abedi was known to the security services and according to a report in the Financial Times, he had turned to radical Islam in recent years.

A fifth man was arrested in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon.

Britain’s official terror threat level was raised to “critical”, the highest level, late on Tuesday, meaning an attack was expected imminently. The Times understands that he stockpiled the materials for the bomb before his trip.

They said they would formally name the victims after forensic post-mortems, which would take four or five days.

CNN has not been able to independently verify the details from the militia, which also claimed the younger Abedi admitted knowledge about the Manchester attack and was in Britain for its planning.

Citing a USA intelligence official, NBC news reported that members of Abedi’s family had warned security officials about him in the past, saying that he was “dangerous”. Authorities in multiple countries worked to determine if Salman Abedi, who died in the blast, acted alone or with assistance from a sophisticated cell.

Media reports in London said Thursday that investigators believed there may be more people at large who are part of a terror network linked to the Manchester Arena attack.

Grande has cancelled all her shows through to June 5. The US singer had been scheduled to perform two shows at London’s O2 arena this week.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said, without elaborating, that searches of suspects’ homes brought “very important” clues in the probe of the bombing. “These are highly traumatic injuries”.