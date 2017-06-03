White House Now Referring Trump/Russia Questions to Outside Counsel

Corey Lewandowski, who left Trump’s team in June 2016 amid rumors of in-fighting and concerns over whether he could mount a successful challenge to then-presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton, said the president was “so good” with the media it would be hard for anyone to match his skills.

In a strategy shift, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday for the first time referred a reporter’s question about the president’s actions in regard to the FBI’s Russian Federation probe to an outside counsel.

Pressed on why Trump’s puzzling tweet remained online overnight and whether anyone in the administration was paying attention, Spicer said, “I think the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant“.

It was not clear what that might mean for Mr Lewandowski, who was the campaign manager until he was sacked last summer but who has remained close to Mr Trump. Through the laughter, though, you can hear that they’re also trying to ask questions about what the president meant by “covfefe”, with each voice pronouncing the word differently.

Kasowitz is Trump’s long-time lawyer and has represented him in property deals, divorce cases and fraud allegations at Trump University.

Spicer was pressed on whether the President will the give an explanation, as this was a central campaign promise. “He’s better than the staff”.

Early in the morning of May 31, Trump tweeted: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”, according to The New York Times.

The tweet was posted on Trump’s personal account shortly after midnight on Monday.

The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president’s more popular posts.

Trump, six hours later, seemed to have a little fun with what appeared to be a simple typo.

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up “covfefe” on its website.

A top communications aide to President Donald Trump has resigned, in what many inside and outside the White House see as the first shoe to drop before a wider overhaul.

For Trump and Spicer in the age of digital and social media, this “is not an issue that can be avoided by having your lawyer do the talking”, Mark Hass, Arizona State University Professor of Practice in Strategic Communications, told VOA.