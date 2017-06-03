White House official: Trump plans to pull United States from Paris deal

He added: “Fighting climate change is a global consensus, it’s not invented by China. and we realize that this is a global consensus agreement and that as a big developing nation we should shoulder our worldwide responsibility”.

Zinke told reporters that he has “yet to read what the actual Paris agreement is” and “would like to sit down and read” the 2015 accord before commenting.

“Many times I’ve made the argument that climate action actually creates jobs and creates growth, which is what the United States want, what Canada wants – it’s what every country wants”. The deal relies heavily on reductions in emissions by big polluter nations, and the United States is the world’s second-biggest carbon dioxide emitter behind China.

Already, reports that Trump could withdraw the USA from the agreement were causing waves today.

“At the same time, we will continue to resolutely be a protector and promoter of the global climate system process, proactively participating in the multilateral climate change process”, Hua said.

Anticipating a possible US pullout, officials from China and the European Union – two of the world’s major polluters – had prepared a declaration reaffirming their commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which is widely considered a landmark deal for bringing together nearly all countries under a common goal.

United States lawmakers, academics and others reacted to reports under the impression that Trump’s decision to leave Paris was final and imminent.

“Withdrawing from the Paris agreement is hardly going to create jobs in the US”, says Cary Coglianese, professor at the University of Pennsylvania and editor of the book “Does Regulation Kill Jobs?”

Robert Murray, CEO of Murray Energy Corp [MUYEY.UL], an Ohio-based coal company and major Trump campaign donor, urged Trump to withdraw from the deal.

The European nations that pushed for Trump to stay in the deal appear to be in little mood to help the president take credit for getting a better deal. President George W. Bush provoked similar anger from European allies when he decided not to implement the 1997 Kyoto climate change treaty, which was ratified by 140 nations.

Trump’s record of holding to those promises is mixed: He moved swiftly to withdraw from the sweeping Pacific Rim trade pact the Obama administration negotiated, but has signaled to other nations that he plans to stay in the nuclear deal so long as Iran lives up to its obligations. Some of his aides have been searching for a middle ground in an effort to thread the needle between his base of supporters who oppose the deal for fear it will hamper US economic growth and those warning that a USA exit would deal a blow to the fight against global warming as well as to worldwide US leadership.

Trump says he’s “hearing from a lot of people both ways”. And former Vice President Al Gore, according to a person familiar with a call between he and the President, spoke with Trump earlier this month. “This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change”.

Michael Brune says future generations will look with “stunned dismay at how a world leader could be so divorced from reality and morality”.

One emerging strategy involved rejecting the non-binding 26-28% emissions cut below 2005 levels president Barack Obama promised by 2025 through a Senate vote while remaining in the broader Paris framework.

Putin is meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Thursday.

But Trump said the agreement disadvantaged the U.S.

McKenna has said what the US chooses to do is up to the USA, but Canada won’t wait.

Rajoy and Modi agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in the field of combatting climate change.

The House Democratic leader, Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, referred to it as “a stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet’s future”. If the U.S. were to withdraw from the full convention, any future reentry into the Paris agreement could be held up by a hostile upper house. He said that his decision was “a reassertion of America’s sovereignty”. Appealing to Trump’s businessman’s sensibilities, they argued the administration could secure better terms for United States companies by remaining involved.

Some northern European countries are criticizing the USA for its expected withdrawal from the Paris climate accords. A formal withdrawal would take years, experts say, a situation that led the president of the European Commission to speak dismissively of Trump on Wednesday. Climate change is unstoppable. “Climate solutions provide opportunities that are unmatchable”. Friends of the Earth said the action would “sacrifice our planet to the fossil fuel industry” and make America the world’s “foremost climate villain”.

President Donald Trump says he’ll announce his decision on the Paris climate accord “over the next few days”. A White House official said the couple instead attended service at synagogue for the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

White House aides were divided on the topic and had been deliberating on “caveats in the language” as late as Wednesday, one official said.

By withdrawing the United States from the climate deal, he fulfilled his major campaign promise and overturned the major foreign policy accomplishment of his predecessor Barack Obama.

President Donald Trump has declared he was pulling the USA from the landmark Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and distancing the country from its closest allies overseas.

Everyone cautioned that no decision was final until Trump announced it.

The official insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement.

Almost 200 nations, including the United States, agreed in 2015 to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change. While traveling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and the pope.