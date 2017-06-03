White House reiterates Trump’s support for strong US

“Kushner’s story about “accidentally” omitting meetings with Russian officials becomes less plausible every day”, he said in a statement, “given reports that he talked with Russian officials during the campaign, discussed opening secret communications with Putin, and urged Donald Trump to fire James Comey”.

Fresh off Trump’s first official trip overseas, his administration is looking for ways to respond more aggressively to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and revelations of possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

A separate set of reports surfaced around that same time claiming Kushner also discussed setting up a line of secret communication between Russian Federation and the Trump transition team. “And I think we can expect that”.

Kushner, married to Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, has been said to have a close relationship with the president.

Former State Department official Dan Fried, who was quoted in Yahoo’s story, later clarified to CNN that he did not have first-hand knowledge that the Trump administration would attempt to unilaterally relax Russian Federation sanctions but did reach out to some members of Congress because he was concerned by rumors he had heard from other officials that there was a possibility.

“In terms of messaging, I would give myself a C or a C plus”, Trump said in an interview on Fox News Channel early in his term. Asked several other questions tied to the Russian Federation investigations, Spicer repeated, verbatim – and with glances down at the sheet of paper on the podium where it was written – the line about all matters being referred to Trump’s personal lawyer. The now president has plans to hire new aides to White House. “I have total confidence in him”. He later added: “It’s an ongoing conversation, and that’s a fair way to put it”.

Kushner met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December – a meeting he neglected to disclose in security clearance forms – to discuss establishing a secret backchannel between the Kremlin and President Trump’s transition team, the Washington Post reported last week.

On Monday, for example, Spicer spent 11 minutes delivering a paean to Trump’s foreign trip – the word “historic” was used repeatedly – and then dismissed legitimate questions about Russia’s attempts to influence the election as “fake news”.

While overseas, Trump’s longtime lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, joined a still-forming legal team to help the president shoulder the intensifying investigations into Russian interference in the election and Trump associates’ potential involvement.

“Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings”.