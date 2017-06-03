White House telling agencies to ignore Dem oversight requests

The Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel has determined executive branch agencies have no legal obligation to respond to congressional requests for information from individual members, including ranking minority lawmakers, according to an internal opinion released this week.

Republican sources in and out of the administration told Politico that a White House lawyer, Uttam Dhillon, instructed agencies not to cooperate with Democrats’ requests at meetings with high-ranking government officials in the spring. The declaration amounts to a new level of partisanship in Washington, where the president and his administration already feels besieged by media reports and attacks from Democrats.

The White House didn’t exactly deny this.

Two House Democrats told the publication that they had been told, in response to oversight requests, that the administration would only respond to requests from Republican chairmen.

“You have Republicans leading the House, the Senate and the White House”, one White House official said. The quote is effectively an admission that Democratic requests for oversight information are not “accommodated” by this administration. “With this order, President Trump is making his disregard for transparency and his lack of respect for Congress’s oversight role crystal clear”.

For those unfamiliar with institutional norms, there’s no modern precedent for anything like this. “One of the reasons you respond to letters from the minority party is to explain yourself”. The Politico piece added that the Trump administration’s plans to stonewall Democrats are “in many ways unprecedented“.

The top Democrat on the House oversight committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings – who has sent out dozens of letters since January on everything ranging from ethics concerns to the Russian Federation investigation – said in a statement to CNN, “This is not what democracy looks like”.

“Congress has the right to ask these question and have these questions answered”, Rice told The Huffington Post. “The administration has installed loyalists at every agency to keep tabs on what information people can get”.